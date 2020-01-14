Im Vergleich: Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10(+) und Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite im Vergleich mit Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ und Galaxy S10e
|Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
|Samsung Galaxy S10e
|Samsung Galaxy S10
|Samsung Galaxy S10+
|Testurteil
|
kein Testbericht vorhanden
|
03/2019
1,8
|
03/2019
1,3
|
02/2019
1,3
|Bildschirmdiagonale
|6,70 Zoll
|5,80 Zoll
|6,10 Zoll
|6,40 Zoll
|Display-Auflösung
|1 080 x 2 400 Pixel
|1 080 x 2 280 Pixel
|1 440 x 3 040 Pixel
|1 440 x 3 040 Pixel
|Länge
|162,5 mm
|142,2 mm
|149,9 mm
|157,6 mm
|Breite
|75,6 mm
|69,9 mm
|70,4 mm
|74,1 mm
|Dicke
|8,1 mm
|7,9 mm
|7,8 mm
|7,8 mm
|Gewicht
|186,0 g
|150,0 g
|157,0 g
|175,0 g
|Prozessor-Typ
|k. A.
|Exynos 9820
|Exynos 9820
|Exynos 9820
|Prozessorkerne (gesamt)
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Prozessor-Takt
|2,80 GHz
|2,70 GHz
|2,70 GHz
|2,70 GHz
|Arbeitsspeicher (RAM)
|8,0 GB
|6,0 GB
|8,0 GB
|8,0 GB
|Gesamte Speichergröße
|128,00 GB
|128,00 GB
|128,00 GB
|512,00 GB
|Speicherkarten-Slot
|Dual-SIM-Hybrid-Slot
|Dual-SIM-Hybrid-Slot
|Dual-SIM-Hybrid-Slot
|Dual-SIM-Hybrid-Slot
|Mobilfunk
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE
|Mobilfunk max. Downstream (LTE)
|2 000,00 MBit/s
|2 000,00 MBit/s
|2 000,00 MBit/s
|2 000,00 MBit/s
|WLAN-Standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Milliamperestunden
|4 500 mAh
|3 100 mAh
|3 400 mAh
|4 100 mAh
|Akku-Wechsel möglich
|nein
|nein
|nein
|nein
|NFC
|ja
|ja
|ja
|ja
|Megapixel
|48,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|Megapixel (2. Sensor)
|12,0 Megapixel
|16,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|Megapixel (3. Sensor)
|5,0 Megapixel
|-
|16,0 Megapixel
|16,0 Megapixel
|Frontkamera:
Sensor
|32,0 Megapixel
|10,0 Megapixel
|10,0 Megapixel
|10,0 Megapixel
|Frontkamera:
Zweiter Sensor
|-
|-
|-
|8,0 Megapixel
|BS-Version bei Verkaufsstart
|10
|9.0 (Pie)
|9.0 (Pie)
|9.0 (Pie)
|Update verfügbar auf Version
|k. A.
|10
|10
|10
|Fingerabdruck-Sensor
|Display-integriert
|Seitlich am Gerät
|Display-integriert
|Display-integriert
|Dual-SIM
|ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
|ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
|ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
|ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
Stand: 14.01.2020