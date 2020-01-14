Handyvergleich

Im Vergleich: Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10(+) und Galaxy S10e

Samsung hat gleich zu Jahres­beginn mit dem Galaxy S10 Lite eine abge­speckte Version im Vergleich zu den Kollegen der S10-Serie veröf­fent­licht. Wir haben uns die Unter­schiede ange­schaut.
Anfang Januar hat Samsung neben dem Galaxy Note 10 Lite auch das Galaxy S10 Lite vorge­stellt. Wie das Busi­ness-Modell im Vergleich mit seinen Geschwis­tern haben wir auch die Unter­schiede des Lite-Modells der S10-Reihe mit seinen Kumpanen heraus­gear­beitet. Das Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite ist derzeit noch nicht verfügbar, soll seinen Markt­start aber im ersten Quartal 2020 haben. Preis­lich liegt das Modell, das in den Farben "Prism White", "Prism Black" und "Prism Blue" erhält­lich sein wird, bei 649 Euro.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite - die wesent­lichen Unter­schiede

Das neue Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite im CES-Hands-onDas neue Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite im CES-Hands-on Der augen­schein­lichste Unter­schied beim Galaxy S10 Lite im Vergleich zum Rest der noch aktu­ellen S10-Serie ist das Kame­raloch (Samsung nennt das Schau­spiel "Infi­nity-O-Display) in der Display-Mitte. Hier setzen die anderen drei Modelle auf ein Punch-Hole - bezie­hungs­weise zwei als Dual-Setting beim Galaxy S10+ -, das sich in der rechten Display­ecke befindet. Wie auch beim Galaxy Note 10 Lite beträgt die Diago­nale des Panels 6,7 Zoll, was das Galaxy S10 Lite gar nicht so abge­speckt daher­kommen lässt. So ist es durchweg größer als die drei anderen Modelle - nur das 5G-Modell misst die gleiche Diago­nale, um es an dieser Stelle der Voll­stän­digkeit halber zu erwähnen.

Die Display­ränder beim Galaxy S10 Lite sind nicht wie beim Galaxy S10(+) in Curved designt, sondern flach wie es auch beim Galaxy S10e der Fall ist. Hier haben das Lite- und das e-Modell noch eines gemeinsam: Beide Bild­schirme lösen maximal in Full-HD+ auf - im Gegen­satz zu den anderen, die maximal in WQHD+ höher auflösen können.

Die Spei­cher­kombi­nation beim Galaxy S10 Lite ist solide. Der Arbeits­spei­cher beträgt 8 GB, der interne Spei­cher 128 GB. Dieser kann per microSD um bis zu 1 TB erwei­tert werden. Mehr wie 128 GB gibt es auch beim Galaxy S10e nicht. Wer beispiels­weise 512 GB oder sogar 1 TB benö­tigt, muss zum Galaxy S10 bezie­hungs­weise zum Plus-Modell greifen. Die Akku­kapa­zität beim Galaxy S10 Lite ist mit 4500 mAh sogar noch größer, als es beim Galaxy S10+ mit 4100 mAh der Fall ist. Die Größe an sich klingt viel­verspre­chend, zumal die Lauf­zeiten der anderen Modelle, die wir in unseren Tests ermit­telt haben, sich nicht gerade mit Ruhm bekle­ckern.

Galaxy S10 Lite im Vergleich mit Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ und Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Samsung Galaxy S10e Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy S10+
Testurteil
kein Testbericht vorhanden
03/2019
1,8
03/2019
1,3
02/2019
1,3
Bildschirmdiagonale 6,70 Zoll 5,80 Zoll 6,10 Zoll 6,40 Zoll
Display-Auflösung 1 080 x 2 400 Pixel 1 080 x 2 280 Pixel 1 440 x 3 040 Pixel 1 440 x 3 040 Pixel
Länge 162,5 mm 142,2 mm 149,9 mm 157,6 mm
Breite 75,6 mm 69,9 mm 70,4 mm 74,1 mm
Dicke 8,1 mm 7,9 mm 7,8 mm 7,8 mm
Gewicht 186,0 g 150,0 g 157,0 g 175,0 g
Prozessor-Typ k. A. Exynos 9820 Exynos 9820 Exynos 9820
Prozessorkerne (gesamt) 8 8 8 8
Prozessor-Takt 2,80 GHz 2,70 GHz 2,70 GHz 2,70 GHz
Arbeitsspeicher (RAM) 8,0 GB 6,0 GB 8,0 GB 8,0 GB
Gesamte Speichergröße 128,00 GB 128,00 GB 128,00 GB 512,00 GB
Speicherkarten-Slot Dual-SIM-Hybrid-Slot Dual-SIM-Hybrid-Slot Dual-SIM-Hybrid-Slot Dual-SIM-Hybrid-Slot
Mobilfunk GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE
Mobilfunk max. Downstream (LTE) 2 000,00 MBit/s 2 000,00 MBit/s 2 000,00 MBit/s 2 000,00 MBit/s
WLAN-Standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Milliamperestunden 4 500 mAh 3 100 mAh 3 400 mAh 4 100 mAh
Akku-Wechsel möglich nein nein nein nein
NFC ja ja ja ja
Megapixel 48,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel
Megapixel (2. Sensor) 12,0 Megapixel 16,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel
Megapixel (3. Sensor) 5,0 Megapixel - 16,0 Megapixel 16,0 Megapixel
Frontkamera:
Sensor		 32,0 Megapixel 10,0 Megapixel 10,0 Megapixel 10,0 Megapixel
Frontkamera:
Zweiter Sensor		 - - - 8,0 Megapixel
BS-Version bei Verkaufsstart 10 9.0 (Pie) 9.0 (Pie) 9.0 (Pie)
Update verfügbar auf Version k. A. 10 10 10
Fingerabdruck-Sensor Display-integriert Seitlich am Gerät Display-integriert Display-integriert
Dual-SIM ja, Dual-SIM-Standby ja, Dual-SIM-Standby ja, Dual-SIM-Standby ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
Auch erhältlich als: Samsung Galaxy S10e (256 GB)
 Samsung Galaxy S10 (512 GB)
 Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128 GB)
Samsung Galaxy S10+ (1 TB)
Stand: 14.01.2020
Kamera und Fazit des Vergleichs

Wie auch das Galaxy S10(+) besitzt das Lite-Modell eine Triple-Kamera, die beim 48-Mega­pixel-Weit­winkel-Sensor zumin­dest mit einer größeren Zahl um sich wirft. Daneben gibt es einen 12-Mega­pixel-Ultra­weit­winkel-Sensor (Blende: f/2.2) sowie ein 5-Mega­pixel-Makro­objektiv (Blende: f/2.6). Auch die Front­kamera mit einer ange­gebenen Auflö­sung von 32 Mega­pixel (Blende: f/2.2) stellt sich im Vergleich zu den Selfie­knipsen der anderen Modelle als Zahlen­künstler heraus. Schön klin­gende Zahlen sind bekannt­lich aber nicht immer alles.

Samsung S10 Lite
Auf den ersten Blick kann das Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite im Vergleich mit der S10-Serie nicht mit beson­deren Features auf sich aufmerksam machen. Es wäre doch sehr über­raschend, wenn sich das Lite-Modell im Vergleich zu anderen im Test als Über­flieger heraus­stellt. Zu bedenken ist auch, dass die Preise für das Galaxy S10(+) und das Galaxy S10e seit Release im März vergan­genen Jahres beträcht­lich im Preis gefallen sind. So gibt es das Galaxy S10 und das Galaxy S10e bereits güns­tiger, als das Galaxy S10 Lite zur unver­bind­lichen Preis­empfeh­lung kostet. Und nach dem Release der S20-Reihe, die am 11. Februar im Rahmen eines Unpa­cked Events voraus­sicht­lich vorge­stellt wird, ist durchaus zu erwarten, dass die Preise zu Ange­bots­tagen weiter fallen.

Wer aller­dings auf über­große LTE-Phablets steht, der findet mit dem 6,7-Zoll-Display des Galaxy S10 Lite sicher einen guten Begleiter. Aus der glei­chen Familie kann sich hier nur das Galaxy S10+ mit seinem 6,4-Zoll-Display annä­hern.

Details zum Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ und Galaxy S10e lesen Sie jeweils in einem Test­bericht. Das Galaxy S10 Lite konnten wir uns bereits im Rahmen eines gemein­samen Hands-ons mit dem eben­falls neuen Galaxy Note 10 Lite auf der Consumer Elec­tronics Show in Las anschauen.

Bild /