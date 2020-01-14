Im Vergleich: Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10(+) und Galaxy S10e

Anfang Januar hat Samsung neben dem Galaxy Note 10 Lite auch das Galaxy S10 Lite vorge­stellt. Wie das Busi­ness-Modell im Vergleich mit seinen Geschwis­tern haben wir auch die Unter­schiede des Lite-Modells der S10-Reihe mit seinen Kumpanen heraus­gear­beitet. Das Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite ist derzeit noch nicht verfügbar, soll seinen Markt­start aber im ersten Quartal 2020 haben. Preis­lich liegt das Modell, das in den Farben "Prism White", "Prism Black" und "Prism Blue" erhält­lich sein wird, bei 649 Euro.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite - die wesent­lichen Unter­schiede

Das neue Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite im CES-Hands-on Der augen­schein­lichste Unter­schied beim Galaxy S10 Lite im Vergleich zum Rest der noch aktu­ellen S10-Serie ist das Kame­raloch (Samsung nennt das Schau­spiel "Infi­nity-O-Display) in der Display-Mitte. Hier setzen die anderen drei Modelle auf ein Punch-Hole - bezie­hungs­weise zwei als Dual-Setting beim Galaxy S10+ -, das sich in der rechten Display­ecke befindet. Wie auch beim Galaxy Note 10 Lite beträgt die Diago­nale des Panels 6,7 Zoll, was das Galaxy S10 Lite gar nicht so abge­speckt daher­kommen lässt. So ist es durchweg größer als die drei anderen Modelle - nur das 5G-Modell misst die gleiche Diago­nale, um es an dieser Stelle der Voll­stän­digkeit halber zu erwähnen.

Die Display­ränder beim Galaxy S10 Lite sind nicht wie beim Galaxy S10(+) in Curved designt, sondern flach wie es auch beim Galaxy S10e der Fall ist. Hier haben das Lite- und das e-Modell noch eines gemeinsam: Beide Bild­schirme lösen maximal in Full-HD+ auf - im Gegen­satz zu den anderen, die maximal in WQHD+ höher auflösen können.

Die Spei­cher­kombi­nation beim Galaxy S10 Lite ist solide. Der Arbeits­spei­cher beträgt 8 GB, der interne Spei­cher 128 GB. Dieser kann per microSD um bis zu 1 TB erwei­tert werden. Mehr wie 128 GB gibt es auch beim Galaxy S10e nicht. Wer beispiels­weise 512 GB oder sogar 1 TB benö­tigt, muss zum Galaxy S10 bezie­hungs­weise zum Plus-Modell greifen. Die Akku­kapa­zität beim Galaxy S10 Lite ist mit 4500 mAh sogar noch größer, als es beim Galaxy S10+ mit 4100 mAh der Fall ist. Die Größe an sich klingt viel­verspre­chend, zumal die Lauf­zeiten der anderen Modelle, die wir in unseren Tests ermit­telt haben, sich nicht gerade mit Ruhm bekle­ckern.