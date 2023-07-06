Amazon Prime Video: Neuheiten im Juli

Amazon Prime Video

Foto/Logo: Amazon, Montage: teltarif.de Die Video-on-Demand-Platt­form Amazon Prime Video, die Kunden mit einem kosten­pflich­tigen Prime-Abo nutzen können, hat eine Viel­zahl von Titeln im Angebot. Neben Amazon Origi­nals wie „The Man in the High Castle“, „The Marve­lous Mrs. Maisel“ sowie „American Gods“ gibt es auch eine Reihe von Inhalten, die exklusiv auf Prime Video gestreamt werden können. Dazu gesellen sich weitere Serien- und Film-High­lights sowie Doku­menta­tionen und Shows.

Diese Serien sind neu bei Amazon Prime Video

Foto/Logo: Amazon, Montage: teltarif.de In diesem Monat bietet der Seri­enbe­reich von Amazon Prime Video wieder einige Neuheiten und Fort­set­zungen von bereits verfüg­baren Staf­feln. Im Juli startet die vierte Staffel von "The Rookie". Diese Action-Serie geht in die nächste Runde und fordert John Nolan und sein Team wieder heraus. Lopez und West verschwinden spurlos während der Hoch­zeit und sorgen für Unruhe. Die Über­wachungs­auf­nahmen zeigen schlimme Szenen und lösen ein Myste­rium um die zuse­hende Entfüh­rung von Lopez aus. Auch für West nimmt alles ein böses Ende. Freuen Sie sich auf die neuste Staffel der Action-Serie.

Des Weiteren startet im Juli die zweite Staffel der Drama-Serie "Blind­spot­ting". In der neusten Staffel ist auch Ashley wieder ausnahmslos über­for­dert mit ihrem noch jungen Kind. Der Vater Miles, welcher jedoch im Gefängnis sitzt, sehnt sich nach seiner Familie und möchte sie unbe­dingt wieder­sehen. Doch außer­halb des Gefäng­nisses verän­dert sich ihre Heimat­stadt und vieles wendet sich ins Schlechte. Seien Sie gespannt auf die zweite Staffel, die Ihnen seit dem 1. Juli zur Verfü­gung steht.

Außerdem können Sie sich im Juli auf die zweite Staffel von "The Summer I Turned Pretty" sowie die erste Staffel von "Libre de Reir" freuen.

Juli 2023 Datum Serie Staffel Genre 01.07. Blind­spot­ting 2 Drama 01.07. The Rookie 4 Action 07.07. The Horror of Dolores Roach 1 Horror 14.07. The Summer I Turned Pretty 2 Drama 21.07. Libre de Reir 1 Komödie 28.07. Good Omens 2 Komödie 28.07. The Sex Lives of College Girls 2 Komödie Stand: Juni 2023 Juni 2023 Datum Serie Staffel Genre 01.06. Ray Donovan 6 Comedy 01.06. The Knight in The Arena 1 Comedy 02.06. Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets 1 Comedy 02.06. Dead­loch 1 Comedy 02.06. With Love 2 Comedy 07.06. Joko Winter­scheidt pres­ents: The World's Most Dange­rous Show 2 Comedy 09.06. The Lake 2 Comedy 14.06. Vero­nica Mars 1 Krimi 15.06. Lewan­dowski - The Unknown 1 Doku 16.06. The Grand Tour: Euro­crash 1 Talk-Show 16.06. Ramy 3 Komödie 23.06. I'm A Virgo 1 Komödie 23.06. Colin from Accounts 1 Komödie 26.06. Calle Y Poche: Sin Etiquetas 1 Doku 30.06. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan 4 Thriller Stand: Juni 2023 Mai 2023 Datum Serie Staffel Genre 05.05. The Fall - Tod in Belfast 1 Thriller 12.05. Power Book II: Ghost 3 Krimi 13.05. The Great 3 Dramedy 15.05. LEGO Dreamzzz 1 Anima­tion 18.05. The Ferragnez - Die Serie 2 Doku 19.05. Last Night 1 Drama 24.05. James May: Oh Cook! 2 Koch­show 26.05. Hohl­beins - Der Greif 1 Fantasy Stand: Mai 2023 April 2023 Datum Serie Staffel Genre 06.04. LOL - Last One Laug­hing 4 Komödie 07.04. Mord mit Aussicht 4 Krimi 07.04. De Viaje Con Los Derbez 3 Komödie 14.04. The Marve­lous Mrs. Maisel 5 Drama 14.04. Greek Salad 1 Drama 21.04. Dead Ringers 1 Thriller 28.04. Citadel 1 Action 30.04. Ruby and the Well 1 Fantasy Stand: April 2023 März 2023 Datum Serie Staffel Genre 01.03. The Flash 8 Science-Fiction 03.03. Luden - Könige der Reeper­bahn 1 Drama 03.03. Daisy Jones & the Six 1 Drama 03.03. Last Light 1 Drama 03.03. Webs­ters 1 Comedy 03.03. Coach Prime 1 Doku 17.03. Bienen­schwarm 1 Horror 17.03. DOM 2 Drama 17.03. Sin Huellas 1 Action 28.03. Payback 1 Thriller 31.03. The Power 1 Mystery Stand: März 2023 Februar 2023 Datum Serie Staffel Genre 01.02. Before 30 1 Drama 03.02. Harlem 2 Komödie 03.02. Breathe: In den Schatten 2 Drama 03.02. Toppen 1 Komödie 03.02. HILLarious 1 Komödie 09.02. Clarkson`s Farm 2 Doku 10.02. Carnival Row 2 Fantasy 17.02. Star Trek Picard 2 Science-Fiction 17.02. Nate Bargatze: Hallo Welt 1 Komödie 20.02. Marc Marquez 1 Drama 24.02. The Consul­tant 1 Thriller 24.02. Dr. Seuss Baking Chal­lenge 1 Reality 27.02. Island 1 Action Stand: Februar 2023

Neue Filme bei Amazon Prime Video

Es soll keine Serie sein - kein Problem! Auch Filmlieb­haber bekommen Nach­schub und können sich auf gemüt­liche und span­nende Film­abende freuen. Ein High­light dürfte im Juli der Horror-Film "The Offe­ring" sein. Jamie Waters ist eine junge und dazu noch erfolg­reiche Repor­terin. Ihre Schwester wird jedoch auf grau­same und myste­riöse Art und Weise umge­bracht. Jamie geht diesem Mord auf die Spur und findet schreck­liche Dinge heraus im Zusam­men­hang mit einer dämo­nischen Kraft.

Ein weiteres Film-High­light im Juli ist sicher­lich der Action-Film "Loving Pablo sein". In diesem Film wird die Geschichte des Drogen­bosses Pablo Escobar beleuchtet und zeigt, dass die junge Jour­nalisten Virginia Vallejo als persön­liche Biografin Esco­bars arbeiten soll. Doch aus dem Job-Angebot entwi­ckelt sich Liebe und daraus auch die Macht Pablos. Er selbst will mehr und bringt sich durch einen Mord­fall in Schwie­rig­keiten.

Des Weiteren können Sie sich auf "Lestate più calda" sowie "Wood­stock" freuen.

Juli 2023 Datum Film Genre 01.07. Bergen Biopic 02.07. Der kleine Drache Kokos­nuss Anima­tion 02.07. Der kleine Drache Kokos­nuss - Auf in den Dschungel Anima­tion 02.07. The Offe­ring Horror 03.07. König­reich der Bären Anima­tion 03.07. The Body­guard Action 03.07. In Bruges Komödie 04.07. A Walk Among the Tomb­stones Drama 04.07. Lestate più calda Drama 06.07. Loving Pablo Action 07.07. Los Iniciados Drama 07.07. Wood­stock Doku 07.07. TKKG Aben­teuer 07.07. Time Is Up 2 Drama 08.07. Ghost Rider: Spirit of Venge­ance Action 08.07. 6 Bullets Action 12.07. The Hateful Eight Drama 13.07. Machine Gun Preacher Action 16.07. Gamer Action 17.07. Der Haupt­mann Drama 17.07. What to Expect When You're Expec­ting Komödie 17.07. Die goldenen Jahre Komödie 17.07. The Magic Flute Y1 Fantasy 18.07. The Addams Family 2 Horror 19.07. Shutter Island Thriller 20.07. Die Mucklas ... und wie sie zu Pettersson und Findus kamen Kinder 20.07. Joker Action 21.07. The Covenant Action 24.07. Emily Drama 25.07. Respect Drama 30.07. Gene­ration Bezie­hungs­unfähig Komödie 31.07. Rambo 1-5 Action Stand: Juni 2023 Juni 2023 Datum Film Genre 01.06. James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben Action 02.06. Medellin Action­komödie 04.06. The Majestic Liebe 05.06. 24 Hours To Live Action 06.06. In Einem Land, Das Es Nicht Mehr Gibt Drama 06.06. Es Gilt Das Gespro­chene Wort Drama 07.06. Discon­nect Drama 08.06. Culpa Mia - Meine Schuld Drama 09.06. Creed III Action 10.06. Die Känguru-Chro­niken Komödie 10.06. Bigfoot Junior - Ein tierisch verrückter Fami­lien­trip Komödie 13.06. SAS: Red Notice Action 15.06. Dear Evan Hansen Drama 15.06. Still­water - Gegen jeden Verdacht Thriller 15.06. Let Him Go Drama 17.06. Dead For A Dollar Action 17.06. Das Mädchen aus dem Wasser Komödie 18.06. Unlo­cked Thriller 19.06. Der Vorname Komödie 20.06. Die Legende vom Tiger­nest Aben­teuer 24.06. Hallo­ween Kills Thriller 25.06. Mr. Right Action 26.06. The Good Neighbor Drama 29.06. Da kommt noch was Komödie 29.06. Blue­back Drama Stand: Mai 2023 Mai 2023 Datum Film Genre 03.05. The Great Gatsby Roman 03.05. Der Engländer der aus dem Bus stieg und bis ans Ende der Welt fuhr Drama 04.05. Mimzy: Meine Freundin aus der Zukunft Aben­teuer 06.05. Auer­haus Fiktion 10.05. Crimes of the Future Horror 11.05. Snowden Thriller 12.05. Triangle of Sadness Komödie 12.05. Die Biene Maya 2 Kinder 14.05. Romeo Must Die Action 15.05. Abseits des Lebens Drama 16.05. Saw: Spiral Horror 18.05. Mein Lotta-Leben: Alles Tschaka mit Alpaka Komödie 19.05. Bones and All Action 20.05. Keanu Action 22.05. Bibi und Tina: Einfach anders Komödie 24.05. Abge­schnitten Horror 26.05. Als Hitler das rosa Kanin­chen stahl Drama 26.05. The Disaster Artist Drama 27.05. Last Night in Soho Horror 29.05. Die Frau des Zeit­rei­senden Drama Stand: Mai 2023 April 2023 Datum Film Genre 01.04. The Fall: Tod in Belfast Drama 06.04. Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon Fantasy 07.04. Gangs of Lagos Action 09.04. Old Horror 12.04. Birds Of Prey: The Fanta­bulous Eman­cipa­tion Of One Harley Quinn Action 12.04. Hatching Horror 13.04. Devil's Pond - Der Feind in meinem Mann Drama 13.04. Cry Macho Drama 16.04. The Cell Krimi 19.04. Jagd­saison Komödie 10.04. Mord in Yellows­tone City Western 19.04. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Action 20.04. The Many Saints of Newark Krimi 20.04. Arac Attack - Angriff der acht­bei­nigen Monster Horror 21.04. Judy Blume Forever Biogra­phie 22.04. Prac­tical Magic - Zauber­hafte Schwes­tern Fantasy 24.04. The Astro­naut's Wife Science-Fiction 25.04. A Perfect Murder Thriller 26.04. Candyman Horror 26.04. Mad City Krimi 27.04. City Hall Krimi 28.04. Midnight Special Science-Fiction 29.04. Midnight in the Switch­grass Krimi Stand: April 2023 März 2023 Datum Film Genre 01.03. Every Breath You Take Drama 01.03. Code Name Banshee Action 01.03. Federico Chiesa Back on Track Doku 02.03. Die unend­liche Geschichte Fantasy 04.03. Freaky Horror 05.03. Fur: An Imagi­nary Portrait of Diane Arbus Doku 06.03. In the Mouth of Madness Horror 07.03. The Wild Bunch - The Original Director's Cut Westerm 08.03. Alle für Ella Jugend 10.03. Tickets Komödie 10.03. The Adven­tures of Pluto Nash Science-Fiction 11.03. Nobody Action 11.03. The Perfect Storm Thriller 12.03. Mars Attacks! Science-Fiction 14.03. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande! Drama 15.03. Love Machine 2 Komödie 15.03. True Crime Krimi 16.03. Drachen­reiter Kinder 18.03. Promi­sing Young Woman Thriller 19.03. Set It Off Action 20.03. Ransom (1996) Thriller 21.03. Monsieur Claude und sein großes Fest Komödie 22.03. The Enforcer Thriller 23.03. Head Full of Honey Komödie 24.03. Dave Hughes: Ridi­culous TV-Special 24.03. Reggie Doku 25.03. The Forever Purge Thriller 25.03. Into The Arms of Stran­gers: Stories Of The Kinder­trans­port Doku 26.03. Into the Wild Drama 26.03. Dune Science-Fiction 27.03. Selfish Doku 29.03. Fearless (1993) Drama Stand: März 2023 Februar 2023 Datum Film Genre 01.02. Game Of Love 2 Drama 03.02. The Other Zoey Romantik 04.02. Act Of Valor Action 05.02. Last Girl Survives - Dein Tod ist Nah Thriller 09.02. The Virtuoso Action 10.02. Some­body I Used To Know Romantik 11.02. Remi­nisence Science Fiction 12.02. Char­mant, Ledig, Sucht... Romantik 13.02. Blackout Thriller 14.02. Finding You Drama 14.02. Moloch Horror 16.02. Lieber Kurt Drama 17.02. Mali­gnant Horror 21.02. Project Gemini Science-Fiction 24.02. Die Hart Action 25.02. The 355 Action Stand: Februar 2023

In unserem Ratgeber erfahren Sie alles, was Sie über den Strea­ming-Dienst Amazon Prime Video wissen müssen.

