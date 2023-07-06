Amazon Prime Video: Neuheiten im Juli

Amazon Prime Video
Die Video-on-Demand-Plattform Amazon Prime Video, die Kunden mit einem kostenpflichtigen Prime-Abo nutzen können, hat eine Vielzahl von Titeln im Angebot. Neben Amazon Originals wie „The Man in the High Castle“, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“ sowie „American Gods“ gibt es auch eine Reihe von Inhalten, die exklusiv auf Prime Video gestreamt werden können. Dazu gesellen sich weitere Serien- und Film-Highlights sowie Dokumentationen und Shows.
Diese Serien sind neu bei Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video
In diesem Monat bietet der Serienbereich von Amazon Prime Video wieder einige Neuheiten und Fortsetzungen von bereits verfügbaren Staffeln. Im Juli startet die vierte Staffel von "The Rookie". Diese Action-Serie geht in die nächste Runde und fordert John Nolan und sein Team wieder heraus. Lopez und West verschwinden spurlos während der Hochzeit und sorgen für Unruhe. Die Überwachungsaufnahmen zeigen schlimme Szenen und lösen ein Mysterium um die zusehende Entführung von Lopez aus. Auch für West nimmt alles ein böses Ende. Freuen Sie sich auf die neuste Staffel der Action-Serie.
Des Weiteren startet im Juli die zweite Staffel der Drama-Serie "Blindspotting". In der neusten Staffel ist auch Ashley wieder ausnahmslos überfordert mit ihrem noch jungen Kind. Der Vater Miles, welcher jedoch im Gefängnis sitzt, sehnt sich nach seiner Familie und möchte sie unbedingt wiedersehen. Doch außerhalb des Gefängnisses verändert sich ihre Heimatstadt und vieles wendet sich ins Schlechte. Seien Sie gespannt auf die zweite Staffel, die Ihnen seit dem 1. Juli zur Verfügung steht.
Außerdem können Sie sich im Juli auf die zweite Staffel von "The Summer I Turned Pretty" sowie die erste Staffel von "Libre de Reir" freuen.
Serien-Neuerscheinungen auf Amazon Prime Video
Juli 2023
|Datum
|Serie
|Staffel
|Genre
|01.07.
|Blindspotting
|2
|Drama
|01.07.
|The Rookie
|4
|Action
|07.07.
|The Horror of Dolores Roach
|1
|Horror
|14.07.
|The Summer I Turned Pretty
|2
|Drama
|21.07.
|Libre de Reir
|1
|Komödie
|28.07.
|Good Omens
|2
|Komödie
|28.07.
|The Sex Lives of College Girls
|2
|Komödie
|Stand: Juni 2023
Juni 2023
|Datum
|Serie
|Staffel
|Genre
|01.06.
|Ray Donovan
|6
|Comedy
|01.06.
|The Knight in The Arena
|1
|Comedy
|02.06.
|Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets
|1
|Comedy
|02.06.
|Deadloch
|1
|Comedy
|02.06.
|With Love
|2
|Comedy
|07.06.
|Joko Winterscheidt presents: The World's Most Dangerous Show
|2
|Comedy
|09.06.
|The Lake
|2
|Comedy
|14.06.
|Veronica Mars
|1
|Krimi
|15.06.
|Lewandowski - The Unknown
|1
|Doku
|16.06.
|The Grand Tour: Eurocrash
|1
|Talk-Show
|16.06.
|Ramy
|3
|Komödie
|23.06.
|I'm A Virgo
|1
|Komödie
|23.06.
|Colin from Accounts
|1
|Komödie
|26.06.
|Calle Y Poche: Sin Etiquetas
|1
|Doku
|30.06.
|Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
|4
|Thriller
|Stand: Juni 2023
Mai 2023
|Datum
|Serie
|Staffel
|Genre
|05.05.
|The Fall - Tod in Belfast
|1
|Thriller
|12.05.
|Power Book II: Ghost
|3
|Krimi
|13.05.
|The Great
|3
|Dramedy
|15.05.
|LEGO Dreamzzz
|1
|Animation
|18.05.
|The Ferragnez - Die Serie
|2
|Doku
|19.05.
|Last Night
|1
|Drama
|24.05.
|James May: Oh Cook!
|2
|Kochshow
|26.05.
|Hohlbeins - Der Greif
|1
|Fantasy
|Stand: Mai 2023
April 2023
|Datum
|Serie
|Staffel
|Genre
|06.04.
|LOL - Last One Laughing
|4
|Komödie
|07.04.
|Mord mit Aussicht
|4
|Krimi
|07.04.
|De Viaje Con Los Derbez
|3
|Komödie
|14.04.
|The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
|5
|Drama
|14.04.
|Greek Salad
|1
|Drama
|21.04.
|Dead Ringers
|1
|Thriller
|28.04.
|Citadel
|1
|Action
|30.04.
|Ruby and the Well
|1
|Fantasy
|Stand: April 2023
März 2023
|Datum
|Serie
|Staffel
|Genre
|01.03.
|The Flash
|8
|Science-Fiction
|03.03.
|Luden - Könige der Reeperbahn
|1
|Drama
|03.03.
|Daisy Jones & the Six
|1
|Drama
|03.03.
|Last Light
|1
|Drama
|03.03.
|Websters
|1
|Comedy
|03.03.
|Coach Prime
|1
|Doku
|17.03.
|Bienenschwarm
|1
|Horror
|17.03.
|DOM
|2
|Drama
|17.03.
|Sin Huellas
|1
|Action
|28.03.
|Payback
|1
|Thriller
|31.03.
|The Power
|1
|Mystery
|Stand: März 2023
Februar 2023
|Datum
|Serie
|Staffel
|Genre
|01.02.
|Before 30
|1
|Drama
|03.02.
|Harlem
|2
|Komödie
|03.02.
|Breathe: In den Schatten
|2
|Drama
|03.02.
|Toppen
|1
|Komödie
|03.02.
|HILLarious
|1
|Komödie
|09.02.
|Clarkson`s Farm
|2
|Doku
|10.02.
|Carnival Row
|2
|Fantasy
|17.02.
|Star Trek Picard
|2
|Science-Fiction
|17.02.
|Nate Bargatze: Hallo Welt
|1
|Komödie
|20.02.
|Marc Marquez
|1
|Drama
|24.02.
|The Consultant
|1
|Thriller
|24.02.
|Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge
|1
|Reality
|27.02.
|Island
|1
|Action
|Stand: Februar 2023
Neue Filme bei Amazon Prime Video
Es soll keine Serie sein - kein Problem! Auch Filmliebhaber bekommen Nachschub und können sich auf gemütliche und spannende Filmabende freuen. Ein Highlight dürfte im Juli der Horror-Film "The Offering" sein. Jamie Waters ist eine junge und dazu noch erfolgreiche Reporterin. Ihre Schwester wird jedoch auf grausame und mysteriöse Art und Weise umgebracht. Jamie geht diesem Mord auf die Spur und findet schreckliche Dinge heraus im Zusammenhang mit einer dämonischen Kraft.
Ein weiteres Film-Highlight im Juli ist sicherlich der Action-Film "Loving Pablo sein". In diesem Film wird die Geschichte des Drogenbosses Pablo Escobar beleuchtet und zeigt, dass die junge Journalisten Virginia Vallejo als persönliche Biografin Escobars arbeiten soll. Doch aus dem Job-Angebot entwickelt sich Liebe und daraus auch die Macht Pablos. Er selbst will mehr und bringt sich durch einen Mordfall in Schwierigkeiten.
Des Weiteren können Sie sich auf "Lestate più calda" sowie "Woodstock" freuen.
Film-Neuerscheinungen auf Amazon Prime Video
Juli 2023
|Datum
|Film
|Genre
|01.07.
|Bergen
|Biopic
|02.07.
|Der kleine Drache Kokosnuss
|Animation
|02.07.
|Der kleine Drache Kokosnuss - Auf in den Dschungel
|Animation
|02.07.
|The Offering
|Horror
|03.07.
|Königreich der Bären
|Animation
|03.07.
|The Bodyguard
|Action
|03.07.
|In Bruges
|Komödie
|04.07.
|A Walk Among the Tombstones
|Drama
|04.07.
|Lestate più calda
|Drama
|06.07.
|Loving Pablo
|Action
|07.07.
|Los Iniciados
|Drama
|07.07.
|Woodstock
|Doku
|07.07.
|TKKG
|Abenteuer
|07.07.
|Time Is Up 2
|Drama
|08.07.
|Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
|Action
|08.07.
|6 Bullets
|Action
|12.07.
|The Hateful Eight
|Drama
|13.07.
|Machine Gun Preacher
|Action
|16.07.
|Gamer
|Action
|17.07.
|Der Hauptmann
|Drama
|17.07.
|What to Expect When You're Expecting
|Komödie
|17.07.
|Die goldenen Jahre
|Komödie
|17.07.
|The Magic Flute Y1
|Fantasy
|18.07.
|The Addams Family 2
|Horror
|19.07.
|Shutter Island
|Thriller
|20.07.
|Die Mucklas ... und wie sie zu Pettersson und Findus kamen
|Kinder
|20.07.
|Joker
|Action
|21.07.
|The Covenant
|Action
|24.07.
|Emily
|Drama
|25.07.
|Respect
|Drama
|30.07.
|Generation Beziehungsunfähig
|Komödie
|31.07.
|Rambo 1-5
|Action
|Stand: Juni 2023
Juni 2023
|Datum
|Film
|Genre
|01.06.
|James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben
|Action
|02.06.
|Medellin
|Actionkomödie
|04.06.
|The Majestic
|Liebe
|05.06.
|24 Hours To Live
|Action
|06.06.
|In Einem Land, Das Es Nicht Mehr Gibt
|Drama
|06.06.
|Es Gilt Das Gesprochene Wort
|Drama
|07.06.
|Disconnect
|Drama
|08.06.
|Culpa Mia - Meine Schuld
|Drama
|09.06.
|Creed III
|Action
|10.06.
|Die Känguru-Chroniken
|Komödie
|10.06.
|Bigfoot Junior - Ein tierisch verrückter Familientrip
|Komödie
|13.06.
|SAS: Red Notice
|Action
|15.06.
|Dear Evan Hansen
|Drama
|15.06.
|Stillwater - Gegen jeden Verdacht
|Thriller
|15.06.
|Let Him Go
|Drama
|17.06.
|Dead For A Dollar
|Action
|17.06.
|Das Mädchen aus dem Wasser
|Komödie
|18.06.
|Unlocked
|Thriller
|19.06.
|Der Vorname
|Komödie
|20.06.
|Die Legende vom Tigernest
|Abenteuer
|24.06.
|Halloween Kills
|Thriller
|25.06.
|Mr. Right
|Action
|26.06.
|The Good Neighbor
|Drama
|29.06.
|Da kommt noch was
|Komödie
|29.06.
|Blueback
|Drama
|Stand: Mai 2023
Mai 2023
|Datum
|Film
|Genre
|03.05.
|The Great Gatsby
|Roman
|03.05.
|Der Engländer der aus dem Bus stieg und bis ans Ende der Welt fuhr
|Drama
|04.05.
|Mimzy: Meine Freundin aus der Zukunft
|Abenteuer
|06.05.
|Auerhaus
|Fiktion
|10.05.
|Crimes of the Future
|Horror
|11.05.
|Snowden
|Thriller
|12.05.
|Triangle of Sadness
|Komödie
|12.05.
|Die Biene Maya 2
|Kinder
|14.05.
|Romeo Must Die
|Action
|15.05.
|Abseits des Lebens
|Drama
|16.05.
|Saw: Spiral
|Horror
|18.05.
|Mein Lotta-Leben: Alles Tschaka mit Alpaka
|Komödie
|19.05.
|Bones and All
|Action
|20.05.
|Keanu
|Action
|22.05.
|Bibi und Tina: Einfach anders
|Komödie
|24.05.
|Abgeschnitten
|Horror
|26.05.
|Als Hitler das rosa Kaninchen stahl
|Drama
|26.05.
|The Disaster Artist
|Drama
|27.05.
|Last Night in Soho
|Horror
|29.05.
|Die Frau des Zeitreisenden
|Drama
|Stand: Mai 2023
April 2023
|Datum
|Film
|Genre
|01.04.
|The Fall: Tod in Belfast
|Drama
|06.04.
|Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon
|Fantasy
|07.04.
|Gangs of Lagos
|Action
|09.04.
|Old
|Horror
|12.04.
|Birds Of Prey: The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn
|Action
|12.04.
|Hatching
|Horror
|13.04.
|Devil's Pond - Der Feind in meinem Mann
|Drama
|13.04.
|Cry Macho
|Drama
|16.04.
|The Cell
|Krimi
|19.04.
|Jagdsaison
|Komödie
|10.04.
|Mord in Yellowstone City
|Western
|19.04.
|Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
|Action
|20.04.
|The Many Saints of Newark
|Krimi
|20.04.
|Arac Attack - Angriff der achtbeinigen Monster
|Horror
|21.04.
|Judy Blume Forever
|Biographie
|22.04.
|Practical Magic - Zauberhafte Schwestern
|Fantasy
|24.04.
|The Astronaut's Wife
|Science-Fiction
|25.04.
|A Perfect Murder
|Thriller
|26.04.
|Candyman
|Horror
|26.04.
|Mad City
|Krimi
|27.04.
|City Hall
|Krimi
|28.04.
|Midnight Special
|Science-Fiction
|29.04.
|Midnight in the Switchgrass
|Krimi
|Stand: April 2023
März 2023
|Datum
|Film
|Genre
|01.03.
|Every Breath You Take
|Drama
|01.03.
|Code Name Banshee
|Action
|01.03.
|Federico Chiesa Back on Track
|Doku
|02.03.
|Die unendliche Geschichte
|Fantasy
|04.03.
|Freaky
|Horror
|05.03.
|Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus
|Doku
|06.03.
|In the Mouth of Madness
|Horror
|07.03.
|The Wild Bunch - The Original Director's Cut
|Westerm
|08.03.
|Alle für Ella
|Jugend
|10.03.
|Tickets
|Komödie
|10.03.
|The Adventures of Pluto Nash
|Science-Fiction
|11.03.
|Nobody
|Action
|11.03.
|The Perfect Storm
|Thriller
|12.03.
|Mars Attacks!
|Science-Fiction
|14.03.
|Good Luck to You, Leo Grande!
|Drama
|15.03.
|Love Machine 2
|Komödie
|15.03.
|True Crime
|Krimi
|16.03.
|Drachenreiter
|Kinder
|18.03.
|Promising Young Woman
|Thriller
|19.03.
|Set It Off
|Action
|20.03.
|Ransom (1996)
|Thriller
|21.03.
|Monsieur Claude und sein großes Fest
|Komödie
|22.03.
|The Enforcer
|Thriller
|23.03.
|Head Full of Honey
|Komödie
|24.03.
|Dave Hughes: Ridiculous
|TV-Special
|24.03.
|Reggie
|Doku
|25.03.
|The Forever Purge
|Thriller
|25.03.
|Into The Arms of Strangers: Stories Of The Kindertransport
|Doku
|26.03.
|Into the Wild
|Drama
|26.03.
|Dune
|Science-Fiction
|27.03.
|Selfish
|Doku
|29.03.
|Fearless (1993)
|Drama
|Stand: März 2023
Februar 2023
|Datum
|Film
|Genre
|01.02.
|Game Of Love 2
|Drama
|03.02.
|The Other Zoey
|Romantik
|04.02.
|Act Of Valor
|Action
|05.02.
|Last Girl Survives - Dein Tod ist Nah
|Thriller
|09.02.
|The Virtuoso
|Action
|10.02.
|Somebody I Used To Know
|Romantik
|11.02.
|Reminisence
|Science Fiction
|12.02.
|Charmant, Ledig, Sucht...
|Romantik
|13.02.
|Blackout
|Thriller
|14.02.
|Finding You
|Drama
|14.02.
|Moloch
|Horror
|16.02.
|Lieber Kurt
|Drama
|17.02.
|Malignant
|Horror
|21.02.
|Project Gemini
|Science-Fiction
|24.02.
|Die Hart
|Action
|25.02.
|The 355
|Action
|Stand: Februar 2023
In unserem Ratgeber erfahren Sie alles, was Sie über den Streaming-Dienst Amazon Prime Video wissen müssen.
