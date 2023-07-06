Neuheiten

Amazon Prime Video: Neuheiten im Juli

Auch im Juli ergänzt Amazon Prime Video sein Angebot wieder um einige Serien und Filme. Wir verraten Ihnen, auf welche High­lights Sie sich diesen Monat freuen können.
Von Christian Bekker
Amazon Prime Video
Foto/Logo: Amazon, Montage: teltarif.de Die Video-on-Demand-Platt­form Amazon Prime Video, die Kunden mit einem kosten­pflich­tigen Prime-Abo nutzen können, hat eine Viel­zahl von Titeln im Angebot. Neben Amazon Origi­nals wie „The Man in the High Castle“, „The Marve­lous Mrs. Maisel“ sowie „American Gods“ gibt es auch eine Reihe von Inhalten, die exklusiv auf Prime Video gestreamt werden können. Dazu gesellen sich weitere Serien- und Film-High­lights sowie Doku­menta­tionen und Shows.

Diese Serien sind neu bei Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video
Foto/Logo: Amazon, Montage: teltarif.de In diesem Monat bietet der Seri­enbe­reich von Amazon Prime Video wieder einige Neuheiten und Fort­set­zungen von bereits verfüg­baren Staf­feln. Im Juli startet die vierte Staffel von "The Rookie". Diese Action-Serie geht in die nächste Runde und fordert John Nolan und sein Team wieder heraus. Lopez und West verschwinden spurlos während der Hoch­zeit und sorgen für Unruhe. Die Über­wachungs­auf­nahmen zeigen schlimme Szenen und lösen ein Myste­rium um die zuse­hende Entfüh­rung von Lopez aus. Auch für West nimmt alles ein böses Ende. Freuen Sie sich auf die neuste Staffel der Action-Serie.

Des Weiteren startet im Juli die zweite Staffel der Drama-Serie "Blind­spot­ting". In der neusten Staffel ist auch Ashley wieder ausnahmslos über­for­dert mit ihrem noch jungen Kind. Der Vater Miles, welcher jedoch im Gefängnis sitzt, sehnt sich nach seiner Familie und möchte sie unbe­dingt wieder­sehen. Doch außer­halb des Gefäng­nisses verän­dert sich ihre Heimat­stadt und vieles wendet sich ins Schlechte. Seien Sie gespannt auf die zweite Staffel, die Ihnen seit dem 1. Juli zur Verfü­gung steht.

Außerdem können Sie sich im Juli auf die zweite Staffel von "The Summer I Turned Pretty" sowie die erste Staffel von "Libre de Reir" freuen.

Serien-Neuerschei­nungen auf Amazon Prime Video

Juli 2023
Datum Serie Staffel Genre
01.07. Blind­spot­ting 2 Drama
01.07. The Rookie 4 Action
07.07. The Horror of Dolores Roach 1 Horror
14.07. The Summer I Turned Pretty 2 Drama
21.07. Libre de Reir 1 Komödie
28.07. Good Omens 2 Komödie
28.07. The Sex Lives of College Girls 2 Komödie
Stand: Juni 2023
Juni 2023
Datum Serie Staffel Genre
01.06. Ray Donovan 6 Comedy
01.06. The Knight in The Arena 1 Comedy
02.06. Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets 1 Comedy
02.06. Dead­loch 1 Comedy
02.06. With Love 2 Comedy
07.06. Joko Winter­scheidt pres­ents: The World's Most Dange­rous Show 2 Comedy
09.06. The Lake 2 Comedy
14.06. Vero­nica Mars 1 Krimi
15.06. Lewan­dowski - The Unknown 1 Doku
16.06. The Grand Tour: Euro­crash 1 Talk-Show
16.06. Ramy 3 Komödie
23.06. I'm A Virgo 1 Komödie
23.06. Colin from Accounts 1 Komödie
26.06. Calle Y Poche: Sin Etiquetas 1 Doku
30.06. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan 4 Thriller
Stand: Juni 2023
Mai 2023
Datum Serie Staffel Genre
05.05. The Fall - Tod in Belfast 1 Thriller
12.05. Power Book II: Ghost 3 Krimi
13.05. The Great 3 Dramedy
15.05. LEGO Dreamzzz 1 Anima­tion
18.05. The Ferragnez - Die Serie 2 Doku
19.05. Last Night 1 Drama
24.05. James May: Oh Cook! 2 Koch­show
26.05. Hohl­beins - Der Greif 1 Fantasy
Stand: Mai 2023
April 2023
Datum Serie Staffel Genre
06.04. LOL - Last One Laug­hing 4 Komödie
07.04. Mord mit Aussicht 4 Krimi
07.04. De Viaje Con Los Derbez 3 Komödie
14.04. The Marve­lous Mrs. Maisel 5 Drama
14.04. Greek Salad 1 Drama
21.04. Dead Ringers 1 Thriller
28.04. Citadel 1 Action
30.04. Ruby and the Well 1 Fantasy
Stand: April 2023
März 2023
Datum Serie Staffel Genre
01.03. The Flash 8 Science-Fiction
03.03. Luden - Könige der Reeper­bahn 1 Drama
03.03. Daisy Jones & the Six 1 Drama
03.03. Last Light 1 Drama
03.03. Webs­ters 1 Comedy
03.03. Coach Prime 1 Doku
17.03. Bienen­schwarm 1 Horror
17.03. DOM 2 Drama
17.03. Sin Huellas 1 Action
28.03. Payback 1 Thriller
31.03. The Power 1 Mystery
Stand: März 2023
Februar 2023
Datum Serie Staffel Genre
01.02. Before 30 1 Drama
03.02. Harlem 2 Komödie
03.02. Breathe: In den Schatten 2 Drama
03.02. Toppen 1 Komödie
03.02. HILLarious 1 Komödie
09.02. Clarkson`s Farm 2 Doku
10.02. Carnival Row 2 Fantasy
17.02. Star Trek Picard 2 Science-Fiction
17.02. Nate Bargatze: Hallo Welt 1 Komödie
20.02. Marc Marquez 1 Drama
24.02. The Consul­tant 1 Thriller
24.02. Dr. Seuss Baking Chal­lenge 1 Reality
27.02. Island 1 Action
Stand: Februar 2023

Neue Filme bei Amazon Prime Video

Es soll keine Serie sein - kein Problem! Auch Filmlieb­haber bekommen Nach­schub und können sich auf gemüt­liche und span­nende Film­abende freuen. Ein High­light dürfte im Juli der Horror-Film "The Offe­ring" sein. Jamie Waters ist eine junge und dazu noch erfolg­reiche Repor­terin. Ihre Schwester wird jedoch auf grau­same und myste­riöse Art und Weise umge­bracht. Jamie geht diesem Mord auf die Spur und findet schreck­liche Dinge heraus im Zusam­men­hang mit einer dämo­nischen Kraft.

Ein weiteres Film-High­light im Juli ist sicher­lich der Action-Film "Loving Pablo sein". In diesem Film wird die Geschichte des Drogen­bosses Pablo Escobar beleuchtet und zeigt, dass die junge Jour­nalisten Virginia Vallejo als persön­liche Biografin Esco­bars arbeiten soll. Doch aus dem Job-Angebot entwi­ckelt sich Liebe und daraus auch die Macht Pablos. Er selbst will mehr und bringt sich durch einen Mord­fall in Schwie­rig­keiten.

Des Weiteren können Sie sich auf "Lestate più calda" sowie "Wood­stock" freuen.

Film-Neuerschei­nungen auf Amazon Prime Video

Juli 2023
Datum Film Genre
01.07. Bergen Biopic
02.07. Der kleine Drache Kokos­nuss Anima­tion
02.07. Der kleine Drache Kokos­nuss - Auf in den Dschungel Anima­tion
02.07. The Offe­ring Horror
03.07. König­reich der Bären Anima­tion
03.07. The Body­guard Action
03.07. In Bruges Komödie
04.07. A Walk Among the Tomb­stones Drama
04.07. Lestate più calda Drama
06.07. Loving Pablo Action
07.07. Los Iniciados Drama
07.07. Wood­stock Doku
07.07. TKKG Aben­teuer
07.07. Time Is Up 2 Drama
08.07. Ghost Rider: Spirit of Venge­ance Action
08.07. 6 Bullets Action
12.07. The Hateful Eight Drama
13.07. Machine Gun Preacher Action
16.07. Gamer Action
17.07. Der Haupt­mann Drama
17.07. What to Expect When You're Expec­ting Komödie
17.07. Die goldenen Jahre Komödie
17.07. The Magic Flute Y1 Fantasy
18.07. The Addams Family 2 Horror
19.07. Shutter Island Thriller
20.07. Die Mucklas ... und wie sie zu Pettersson und Findus kamen Kinder
20.07. Joker Action
21.07. The Covenant Action
24.07. Emily Drama
25.07. Respect Drama
30.07. Gene­ration Bezie­hungs­unfähig Komödie
31.07. Rambo 1-5 Action
Stand: Juni 2023
Juni 2023
Datum Film Genre
01.06. James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben Action
02.06. Medellin Action­komödie
04.06. The Majestic Liebe
05.06. 24 Hours To Live Action
06.06. In Einem Land, Das Es Nicht Mehr Gibt Drama
06.06. Es Gilt Das Gespro­chene Wort Drama
07.06. Discon­nect Drama
08.06. Culpa Mia - Meine Schuld Drama
09.06. Creed III Action
10.06. Die Känguru-Chro­niken Komödie
10.06. Bigfoot Junior - Ein tierisch verrückter Fami­lien­trip Komödie
13.06. SAS: Red Notice Action
15.06. Dear Evan Hansen Drama
15.06. Still­water - Gegen jeden Verdacht Thriller
15.06. Let Him Go Drama
17.06. Dead For A Dollar Action
17.06. Das Mädchen aus dem Wasser Komödie
18.06. Unlo­cked Thriller
19.06. Der Vorname Komödie
20.06. Die Legende vom Tiger­nest Aben­teuer
24.06. Hallo­ween Kills Thriller
25.06. Mr. Right Action
26.06. The Good Neighbor Drama
29.06. Da kommt noch was Komödie
29.06. Blue­back Drama
Stand: Mai 2023
Mai 2023
Datum Film Genre
03.05. The Great Gatsby Roman
03.05. Der Engländer der aus dem Bus stieg und bis ans Ende der Welt fuhr Drama
04.05. Mimzy: Meine Freundin aus der Zukunft Aben­teuer
06.05. Auer­haus Fiktion
10.05. Crimes of the Future Horror
11.05. Snowden Thriller
12.05. Triangle of Sadness Komödie
12.05. Die Biene Maya 2 Kinder
14.05. Romeo Must Die Action
15.05. Abseits des Lebens Drama
16.05. Saw: Spiral Horror
18.05. Mein Lotta-Leben: Alles Tschaka mit Alpaka Komödie
19.05. Bones and All Action
20.05. Keanu Action
22.05. Bibi und Tina: Einfach anders Komödie
24.05. Abge­schnitten Horror
26.05. Als Hitler das rosa Kanin­chen stahl Drama
26.05. The Disaster Artist Drama
27.05. Last Night in Soho Horror
29.05. Die Frau des Zeit­rei­senden Drama
Stand: Mai 2023
April 2023
Datum Film Genre
01.04. The Fall: Tod in Belfast Drama
06.04. Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon Fantasy
07.04. Gangs of Lagos Action
09.04. Old Horror
12.04. Birds Of Prey: The Fanta­bulous Eman­cipa­tion Of One Harley Quinn Action
12.04. Hatching Horror
13.04. Devil's Pond - Der Feind in meinem Mann Drama
13.04. Cry Macho Drama
16.04. The Cell Krimi
19.04. Jagd­saison Komödie
10.04. Mord in Yellows­tone City Western
19.04. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Action
20.04. The Many Saints of Newark Krimi
20.04. Arac Attack - Angriff der acht­bei­nigen Monster Horror
21.04. Judy Blume Forever Biogra­phie
22.04. Prac­tical Magic - Zauber­hafte Schwes­tern Fantasy
24.04. The Astro­naut's Wife Science-Fiction
25.04. A Perfect Murder Thriller
26.04. Candyman Horror
26.04. Mad City Krimi
27.04. City Hall Krimi
28.04. Midnight Special Science-Fiction
29.04. Midnight in the Switch­grass Krimi
Stand: April 2023
März 2023
Datum Film Genre
01.03. Every Breath You Take Drama
01.03. Code Name Banshee Action
01.03. Federico Chiesa Back on Track Doku
02.03. Die unend­liche Geschichte Fantasy
04.03. Freaky Horror
05.03. Fur: An Imagi­nary Portrait of Diane Arbus Doku
06.03. In the Mouth of Madness Horror
07.03. The Wild Bunch - The Original Director's Cut Westerm
08.03. Alle für Ella Jugend
10.03. Tickets Komödie
10.03. The Adven­tures of Pluto Nash Science-Fiction
11.03. Nobody Action
11.03. The Perfect Storm Thriller
12.03. Mars Attacks! Science-Fiction
14.03. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande! Drama
15.03. Love Machine 2 Komödie
15.03. True Crime Krimi
16.03. Drachen­reiter Kinder
18.03. Promi­sing Young Woman Thriller
19.03. Set It Off Action
20.03. Ransom (1996) Thriller
21.03. Monsieur Claude und sein großes Fest Komödie
22.03. The Enforcer Thriller
23.03. Head Full of Honey Komödie
24.03. Dave Hughes: Ridi­culous TV-Special
24.03. Reggie Doku
25.03. The Forever Purge Thriller
25.03. Into The Arms of Stran­gers: Stories Of The Kinder­trans­port Doku
26.03. Into the Wild Drama
26.03. Dune Science-Fiction
27.03. Selfish Doku
29.03. Fearless (1993) Drama
Stand: März 2023
Februar 2023
Datum Film Genre
01.02. Game Of Love 2 Drama
03.02. The Other Zoey Romantik
04.02. Act Of Valor Action
05.02. Last Girl Survives - Dein Tod ist Nah Thriller
09.02. The Virtuoso Action
10.02. Some­body I Used To Know Romantik
11.02. Remi­nisence Science Fiction
12.02. Char­mant, Ledig, Sucht... Romantik
13.02. Blackout Thriller
14.02. Finding You Drama
14.02. Moloch Horror
16.02. Lieber Kurt Drama
17.02. Mali­gnant Horror
21.02. Project Gemini Science-Fiction
24.02. Die Hart Action
25.02. The 355 Action
Stand: Februar 2023

