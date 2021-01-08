Mobilfunk-Provider: Samsung Galaxy S21 ab 849 Euro

Voraussichtliche Spezifikationen der neuen Samsung-Smartphones
|Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
|Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
|Bildschirmdiagonale
|6,20 Zoll
|6,70 Zoll
|6,80 Zoll
|Display-Auflösung
|1 080 x 2 400 Pixel
|1 080 x 2 400 Pixel
|1 440 x 3 200 Pixel
|Länge
|151,7 mm
|161,4 mm
|165,1 mm
|Breite
|71,2 mm
|75,6 mm
|75,6 mm
|Dicke
|7,9 mm
|7,8 mm
|8,9 mm
|Gewicht
|171,0 g
|202,0 g
|228,0 g
|Prozessor-Typ
|Exynos 2100
|Exynos 2100
|Exynos 2100
|Prozessorkerne (gesamt)
|8
|8
|8
|Prozessor-Takt
|2,90 GHz
|2,90 GHz
|2,90 GHz
|Arbeitsspeicher (RAM)
|8,0 GB
|8,0 GB
|12,0 GB
|Gesamte Speichergröße
|128,00 GB
|128,00 GB
|128,00 GB
|Speicherkarten-Slot
|k. A.
|k. A.
|microSD-Card
|Mobilfunk
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G
|Mobilfunk max. Downstream (LTE)
|2 000,00 MBit/s
|2 000,00 MBit/s
|2 000,00 MBit/s
|WLAN-Standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Milliamperestunden
|4 000 mAh
|4 800 mAh
|5 000 mAh
|Akku-Wechsel möglich
|nein
|nein
|nein
|NFC
|ja
|ja
|ja
|Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|108,0 Megapixel
|Megapixel (2. Sensor)
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|10,0 Megapixel
|Megapixel (3. Sensor)
|64,0 Megapixel
|64,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|Frontkamera:
Sensor
|10,0 Megapixel
|10,0 Megapixel
|40,0 Megapixel
|BS-Version bei Verkaufsstart
|11
|11
|11
|Fingerabdruck-Sensor
|Display-integriert
|Display-integriert
|Display-integriert
|Dual-SIM
|ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
|ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
|ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
Stand: 08.01.2021