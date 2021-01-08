Galaxy-Preise

Mobilfunk-Provider: Samsung Galaxy S21 ab 849 Euro

Samsung wird voraus­sicht­lich unmit­telbar nach dem Unpa­cked Event Vorbe­stel­lungen für die Galaxy-S21-Smart­phones annehmen. Ein Mobil­funk­pro­vider hat unter­dessen die Verkaufs­preise genannt.
Details zur Galaxy-S21-Reihe von Samsung "bestätigt" Details zur Galaxy-S21-Reihe von Samsung "bestätigt"
Foto: OnLeaks/voice Am 14. Januar findet das erste Unpa­cked Event von Samsung in diesem Jahr statt. Es besteht kein Zweifel daran, dass der korea­nische Hersteller diese Veran­stal­tung dazu nutzen wird, die Smart­phones der Galaxy-S21-Serie vorzu­stellen. Inzwi­schen sind die tech­nischen Daten der drei Handy-Modelle durch­gesi­ckert und auch zu den Preisen sind schon kurz vor Weih­nachten Details durch­gesi­ckert.

Wie das Online­magazin Winfu­ture berichtet, hatte der belgi­sche Mobil­funk­pro­vider Voo die Preise und tech­nischen Daten zu den drei neuen Samsung-Smart­phones bereits kurz­zeitig veröf­fent­licht. Mitt­ler­weile sind die Daten wieder von der Webseite des Unter­neh­mens gelöscht worden. Die Infor­mationen sind durch die vermut­lich verse­hent­liche Veröf­fent­lichung aber dennoch bereits bekannt geworden.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra ab 1399 Euro

Foto: OnLeaks/voice Zu den Details, die Voo preis­gegeben hat, gehören auch die Verkaufs­preise für die neuen Samsung-Flagg­schiffe. Die Angaben decken sich weit­gehend mit den Details, die schon vor einigen Wochen durch­gesi­ckert waren. Demnach liegt der Einstiegs­preis für das Samsung Galaxy S21 bei 849 Euro. Für das Samsung Galaxy S21+ müssen Inter­essenten mindes­tens 1049 Euro inves­tieren und das Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra schlägt mit 1399 Euro zu Buche.

Die Preise beziehen sich jeweils auf die Geräte-Modelle mit 128 GB Spei­cher­platz. Die neuen Samsung-Smart­phones werden auch mit mehr Spei­cher­kapa­zität erhält­lich sein und nicht alle Modelle werden auch den Weg auf den deut­schen Markt finden. Die für Belgien gültigen Preise sollten aber auch hier­zulande gelten. Abzu­warten bleibt, zu welchen Kondi­tionen die Geräte mit Vertrag zu haben sein werden.

Voraus­sicht­liche Spezi­fika­tionen der neuen Samsung-Smart­phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Bildschirmdiagonale 6,20 Zoll 6,70 Zoll 6,80 Zoll
Display-Auflösung 1 080 x 2 400 Pixel 1 080 x 2 400 Pixel 1 440 x 3 200 Pixel
Länge 151,7 mm 161,4 mm 165,1 mm
Breite 71,2 mm 75,6 mm 75,6 mm
Dicke 7,9 mm 7,8 mm 8,9 mm
Gewicht 171,0 g 202,0 g 228,0 g
Prozessor-Typ Exynos 2100 Exynos 2100 Exynos 2100
Prozessorkerne (gesamt) 8 8 8
Prozessor-Takt 2,90 GHz 2,90 GHz 2,90 GHz
Arbeitsspeicher (RAM) 8,0 GB 8,0 GB 12,0 GB
Gesamte Speichergröße 128,00 GB 128,00 GB 128,00 GB
Speicherkarten-Slot k. A. k. A. microSD-Card
Mobilfunk GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G
Mobilfunk max. Downstream (LTE) 2 000,00 MBit/s 2 000,00 MBit/s 2 000,00 MBit/s
WLAN-Standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Milliamperestunden 4 000 mAh 4 800 mAh 5 000 mAh
Akku-Wechsel möglich nein nein nein
NFC ja ja ja
Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 108,0 Megapixel
Megapixel (2. Sensor) 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 10,0 Megapixel
Megapixel (3. Sensor) 64,0 Megapixel 64,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel
Frontkamera:
Sensor		 10,0 Megapixel 10,0 Megapixel 40,0 Megapixel
BS-Version bei Verkaufsstart 11 11 11
Fingerabdruck-Sensor Display-integriert Display-integriert Display-integriert
Dual-SIM ja, Dual-SIM-Standby ja, Dual-SIM-Standby ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
Stand: 08.01.2021
Details zur Verfüg­bar­keit noch offen

Keine Details verriet der belgi­sche Provider zur Verfüg­bar­keit der drei neuen Smart­phones von Samsung. Als sicher gilt, dass der Hersteller unmit­telbar nach dem Unpa­cked Event Vorbe­stel­lungen entge­gen­nimmt. Vorbe­steller werden voraus­sicht­lich auch wieder ein Bonus - etwa kabel­lose Head­sets ohne Aufpreis - erhalten. Die Auslie­ferung könnte Ende Januar starten.

Wer sich schon jetzt ein Samsung-Smart­phone oder -Tablet zulegen und nicht auf den Markt­start der Galaxy-S21-Reihe warten möchte, findet direkt im Online-Shop des Herstel­lers derzeit noch eine Aktion, bei der viele Held­helds mit einem Rabatt von 21 Prozent auf den norma­ler­weise übli­chen Verkaufs­preis ange­boten werden.

