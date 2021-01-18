Handy-Vergleich

Serien-Vergleich: Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ und S21 Ultra sind am Start. Zeit, die offi­ziellen Daten, Design und Co. mit denen der Vorgänger zu verglei­chen.
Das Samsung Galaxy S21 hat ange­legt und seinen Plus- und Ultra-Kumpanen im Schlepptau. Die neuen Modelle der dies­jäh­rigen S-Klasse können vorbe­stellt werden, offi­zieller Release ist der 29. Januar. Wir hatten bereits über fünf trif­tige Gründe berichtet, weshalb sich trotz Galaxy S21 auch die Vorgänger S20(+) und S20 Ultra noch lohnen.

Da nun alle offi­ziellen Daten zum Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ und Galaxy S21 Ultra verfügbar sind, haben wir die wich­tigsten Gemein­sam­keiten und Unter­schiede zusam­men­gefasst. Alle tech­nischen Spezi­fika­tionen können Sie den einzelnen Daten­blät­tern und der Vergleichs­tabelle entnehmen.

Galaxy S21 und S20: Unter­schiede und Gemein­sam­keiten der Serien

Galaxy-S21-Serie (l.) im Vergleich mit der Galaxy-S20-Reihe Galaxy-S21-Serie (l.) im Vergleich mit der Galaxy-S20-Reihe
Fotos: Samsung, Montage: teltarif.de Eine wich­tige Neue­rung betrifft das Smart­phone indi­rekt: Samsung verzichtet nämlich auf die Beilage von Netz­teil und auch auf Kopf­hörer im Liefer­umfang. S21-Neube­sitzer, die keinen Adapter mehr zu Hause haben, müssen sich also einen besorgen oder das Smart­phone mit passendem Zubehör induktiv aufladen. Wieder­auf­lade-Vorgänge des Akkus sind kabel­gebunden mit bis zu 25 Watt möglich, wie auch beim Galaxy S20 und Co.

Datenblätter

Die Akku­kapa­zitäten von Galaxy S20/S21 und Galaxy S20 Ultra/S21 Ultra sind iden­tisch. Nur der Akku des Galaxy S21+ ist im Vergleich zum Vorgänger-Modell, das eine Kapa­zität von 4500 mAh besitzt, mit 4800 mAh etwas größer ausge­fallen.

Bei den Display­größen hat sich auch nicht viel getan: Galaxy S21 und Galaxy S21+ verfügen wie die Vorgänger über Diago­nalen von 6,2 Zoll bezie­hungs­weise 6,7 Zoll. Das Display des Galaxy S21 Ultra ist mit 6,8 Zoll minimal kleiner als das des Galaxy S20 Ultra. Der Unter­schied zu 6,9 Zoll dürfte aber nur im direkten Vergleich beider Geräte auffallen.

Große Unter­schiede beim Front-Design gibt es keine: Neu und alt sehen sich zum Verwech­seln ähnlich: Display­ränder sind so schmal wie möglich, und es gibt ein Punch Hole für die Front­kamera. Die höheren Bild­wie­der­hol­raten von bis zu 120 Hz haben auch wieder S21 und Co. bekommen.

Samsung musste sich in der Vergan­gen­heit mehr­fach Kritik wegen der haus­eigenen Exynos-Prozes­soren gefallen lassen. In den neuen Exynos 2100, der im Galaxy S21(+) und S21 Ultra werkelt, werden deshalb alle Hoff­nungen rein­gesteckt. Die im 5-nm-Verfahren gefer­tigte CPU soll mit der High-End-Konkur­renz Snap­dragon 888 von Qual­comm auf Augen­höhe sein. Die neue Serie: S21 Ultra, S21+ und S21 (v.l.) Die neue Serie: S21 Ultra, S21+ und S21 (v.l.)
Bild: Samsung Benut­zer­ober­fläche (OneUI 3.0) und Firm­ware (Android 11) sind bei der S20- und S21-Serie iden­tisch. Die Galaxy-S20-Serie wurde mit der Aktua­lisie­rung Anfang Dezember vergan­genen Jahres bedacht, Galaxy S21(+) und Galaxy S21 Ultra haben aus der Schachtel heraus Android 11 vorin­stal­liert.

5G und Spei­cher­vari­anten

Bis auf das Galaxy S20 Ultra sind S20 und S20+ auch noch in sepa­raten LTE-Ausfüh­rungen verfügbar. Die neuen S21er sind nur mit zusätz­licher 5G-Unter­stüt­zung zu haben. In der Vergan­gen­heit hatten wir unter anderem darüber berichtet, dass 5G im Netz der Telekom auch oft mit als kompa­tibel bezeich­neten Handys noch nicht funk­tio­niert. Die Galaxy-S21-Serie soll über die aktu­ellste 5G-Technik verfügen. Wie das klappt, müssen erst Tests ans Tages­licht bringen.

Das Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unter­stützt bereits das erwei­terte Frequenz­spek­trum WLAN 6E. Sobald das verfügbar ist und Nutzer einen kompa­tiblen Router besitzen, sollen sie von der erwei­terten draht­losen Netz­werk­technik profi­tieren können.

Die internen Spei­cher­kapa­zitäten von Galaxy S21, S21+ und Galaxy S21 Ultra lassen sich nicht mehr erwei­tern. Das wird sicher­lich nicht jedem gefallen. Samsung bietet aber im Gegen­satz zur S20-Serie die neuen Modelle auch mit 256 GB an, was die Auswahl etwas flexi­bler gestaltet. Beim S20+ und S20 Ultra haben Sie nur die Wahl zwischen 128 GB und 512 GB, das Galaxy S20 gibt es nur mit 128 GB Spei­cher.

Samsung Galaxy S21 und Samsung Galaxy S20: Die Serien im tabel­lari­schen Vergleich

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G Samsung Galaxy S20+ Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Testurteil
kein Testbericht vorhanden
03/2020
1,5
kein Testbericht vorhanden
04/2020
1,7
kein Testbericht vorhanden
03/2020
1,5
Bildschirmdiagonale 6,20 Zoll 6,20 Zoll 6,70 Zoll 6,70 Zoll 6,80 Zoll 6,90 Zoll
Display-Auflösung 1 080 x 2 400 Pixel 1 440 x 3 200 Pixel 1 080 x 2 400 Pixel 1 440 x 3 200 Pixel 1 440 x 3 200 Pixel 1 440 x 3 200 Pixel
Länge 151,7 mm 151,7 mm 161,5 mm 161,9 mm 165,1 mm 166,9 mm
Breite 71,2 mm 69,1 mm 75,6 mm 73,7 mm 75,6 mm 76,0 mm
Dicke 7,9 mm 7,9 mm 7,8 mm 7,8 mm 8,9 mm 8,8 mm
Gewicht 169,0 g 163,0 g 200,0 g 186,0 g 227,0 g 220,0 g
Prozessor-Typ Exynos 2100 Exynos 990 Exynos 2100 Exynos 990 Exynos 2100 Exynos 990
Prozessorkerne (gesamt) 8 8 8 8 8 8
Prozessor-Takt 2,90 GHz 2,73 GHz 2,90 GHz 2,73 GHz 2,90 GHz 2,73 GHz
Arbeitsspeicher (RAM) 8,0 GB 8,0 GB 8,0 GB 8,0 GB 12,0 GB 12,0 GB
Gesamte Speichergröße 128,00 GB 128,00 GB 128,00 GB 128,00 GB 128,00 GB 128,00 GB
Speicherkarten-Slot - microSD-Card - microSD-Card - microSD-Card
Mobilfunk GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G
Mobilfunk max. Downstream (LTE) 2 000,00 MBit/s 2 000,00 MBit/s 2 000,00 MBit/s 2 000,00 MBit/s 2 000,00 MBit/s 2 000,00 MBit/s
WLAN-Standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Milliamperestunden 4 000 mAh 4 000 mAh 4 800 mAh 4 500 mAh 5 000 mAh 5 000 mAh
Akku-Wechsel möglich nein nein nein nein nein nein
NFC ja ja ja ja ja ja
Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 108,0 Megapixel 108,0 Megapixel
Megapixel (2. Sensor) 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 48,0 Megapixel
Megapixel (3. Sensor) 64,0 Megapixel 64,0 Megapixel 64,0 Megapixel 64,0 Megapixel 10,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel
Frontkamera:
Sensor		 10,0 Megapixel 10,0 Megapixel 10,0 Megapixel 10,0 Megapixel 40,0 Megapixel 40,0 Megapixel
BS-Version bei Verkaufsstart 11 10 11 10 11 10
Fingerabdruck-Sensor Display-integriert Display-integriert Display-integriert Display-integriert Display-integriert Display-integriert
Dual-SIM ja, Dual-SIM-Standby ja, Dual-SIM-Standby ja, Dual-SIM-Standby ja, Dual-SIM-Standby ja, Dual-SIM-Standby ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
Auch erhältlich als: Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (256 GB)
 Samsung Galaxy S20 5G
 Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G (256 GB)
 Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G (512GB)
 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (256 GB)
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (512 GB)
 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (512 GB)
Stand: 18.01.2021
Alles vergleichen

Haupt­kameras

Das Kamera-Design von Galaxy S21, S21+ und S21 Ultra unter­scheidet sich gänz­lich von dem der Vorgänger. Samsung rückt die gesamten Module an die Gehäus­eseite heran statt sie als autarken Körper auf der Rück­seite zu plat­zieren. Das Design nennt der Hersteller "Cutting Edge", über­setzt sowas wie "schnei­dende Kante". Es sieht also so aus, als gehe die Kamera in den Gehäu­serahmen über.

Die Triple-Kamera des Galaxy S21 ist mit der des Galaxy S20 im Aufbau iden­tisch: 12-Mega­pixel-Ultra­weit­winkel-Einheit (Blende: f/2.2), 12-Mega­pixel-Weit­winkel­kamera (Blende: f/1.8) und 64-Mega­pixel-Tele­kamera (Blende: f/2.0). Das gleiche Setup gilt auch für Galaxy S21+ und Galaxy S20+, ein zusätz­licher Tiefen­sensor lässt das System des S20+ zu einer Quad­kamera anwachsen. Auch an der Zoom­stufe bis zu 30-fach hat sich nichts geän­dert.

Signi­fikan­tere Unter­schiede ergeben sich im Vergleich von Galaxy S20 Ultra und Galaxy S21 Ultra. Beide haben eine Quad­kamera anzu­preisen. Das System von Galaxy S20 Ultra bietet zwar die gleiche 108-Mega­pixel-Weit­winkel­kamera (Blende: f/1.8) und die 12-Mega­pixel-Ultra­weit­winkel­kamera (Blende: f/2.2) - statt eines 48-Mega­pixel-Tele­objektiv (Blende: f/3.5) und eines Tiefen­sen­sors bietet das Galaxy S21 Ultra zwei Tele-Kameras mit jeweils 10 Mega­pixel Auflö­sung und den verschie­denen Blen­den­öff­nungen f/2.4 und f/2.9. Die maxi­male Zoom­stufe bei beiden Smart­phone-Modellen liegt bei 100-fach. Blick auf die Kameras von S20 Ultra und S21 Ultra (r.) Blick auf die Kameras von S20 Ultra und S21 Ultra (r.)
Fotos: Samsung, Montage: teltarif.de Samsung hat im Zuge der Neuein­füh­rung der S21-Serie verschie­dene Kamera-Features beworben. Diese werden wir natür­lich so bald wie möglich auspro­bieren. Ein Beispiel dafür sind die neuen Zoom­funk­tionen der Geräte sowie ein Vlogger-Modus, der Haupt- und Front­kamera parallel akti­vieren kann.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra mit S Pen

Ein Feature bleibt noch zu erwähnen, mit dem das Galaxy S21 Ultra abseits der Note-Serie ein Allein­stel­lungs­merkmal besitzt. Erst­mals in der S-Serie wird der unter anderem vom Galaxy Note 20 Ultra bekannte S Pen unter­stützt, um Eingaben auf dem Display zu machen. Einen Platz im Gehäuse wie bei der Note-Serie gibt es zwar nicht, dafür wird ein eigenes Case geboten, das dem Smart­phone nicht nur Schutz bietet, sondern auch einen Platz für den S Pen. Remote-Funk­tionen, um beispiels­weise die Smart­phone-Kamera aus der Ferne auslösen zu können oder zum Swit­chen von Power-Point-Folien beherrscht der S Pen, der für das Galaxy S21 Ultra vorge­sehen ist, nicht.

Samsung verkün­dete bei der Vorstel­lung der Galaxy-S21-Serie auch neue smarte Funk­tionen, die das Ultra-Modell im Smart-Things-Ökosystem bekommt. Ein Beispiel dafür ist das Zusam­men­spiel mit Android Auto. Beispiele für eine Umset­zung können das Öffnen des Gara­gen­tores und das Einschalten von Licht­quellen sein, wenn der Fahrer sein Heim ansteuert sowie auch das Öffnen der Autotür über das Smart­phone mit kompa­tiblen Fahr­zeug­modellen.

Vorbe­stel­lungen bis zum 28. Januar

Käufer von Galaxy S21 oder Galaxy S21+ bekommen die kabel­losen Ohrste­cker Galaxy Buds Live und den Tracker Galaxy SmartTag ohne Aufpreis dazu, wenn sie sich für eines der Geräte bis zum 28. Januar entscheiden. Den Tracker gibt es auch bei der Vorbe­stel­lung des Galaxy S21 Ultra dazu. Vorbe­steller dürfen sich bei dem teuersten Modell der S21-Serie aber über die neu vorge­stellten Galaxy Buds Pro ohne weitere Kosten freuen.

In einem sepa­raten Artikel haben wir Beispiel-Ange­bote von Galaxy S21(+) und Galaxy S21 Ultra bei den Netz­betrei­bern heraus­gesucht. Sobald die Galaxy-S21-Serie in der Redak­tion einge­troffen ist, werden wir die neuen Modelle testen. Derweil können Sie Details zum Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ und Galaxy S20 Ultra jeweils in einem ausführ­lichen Test­bericht nach­lesen.

