Serien-Vergleich: Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S21 und Samsung Galaxy S20: Die Serien im tabellarischen Vergleich
|Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
|Samsung Galaxy S20
|Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G
|Samsung Galaxy S20+
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
|Testurteil
|
kein Testbericht vorhanden
|
03/2020
1,5
|
kein Testbericht vorhanden
|
04/2020
1,7
|
kein Testbericht vorhanden
|
03/2020
1,5
|Bildschirmdiagonale
|6,20 Zoll
|6,20 Zoll
|6,70 Zoll
|6,70 Zoll
|6,80 Zoll
|6,90 Zoll
|Display-Auflösung
|1 080 x 2 400 Pixel
|1 440 x 3 200 Pixel
|1 080 x 2 400 Pixel
|1 440 x 3 200 Pixel
|1 440 x 3 200 Pixel
|1 440 x 3 200 Pixel
|Länge
|151,7 mm
|151,7 mm
|161,5 mm
|161,9 mm
|165,1 mm
|166,9 mm
|Breite
|71,2 mm
|69,1 mm
|75,6 mm
|73,7 mm
|75,6 mm
|76,0 mm
|Dicke
|7,9 mm
|7,9 mm
|7,8 mm
|7,8 mm
|8,9 mm
|8,8 mm
|Gewicht
|169,0 g
|163,0 g
|200,0 g
|186,0 g
|227,0 g
|220,0 g
|Prozessor-Typ
|Exynos 2100
|Exynos 990
|Exynos 2100
|Exynos 990
|Exynos 2100
|Exynos 990
|Prozessorkerne (gesamt)
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Prozessor-Takt
|2,90 GHz
|2,73 GHz
|2,90 GHz
|2,73 GHz
|2,90 GHz
|2,73 GHz
|Arbeitsspeicher (RAM)
|8,0 GB
|8,0 GB
|8,0 GB
|8,0 GB
|12,0 GB
|12,0 GB
|Gesamte Speichergröße
|128,00 GB
|128,00 GB
|128,00 GB
|128,00 GB
|128,00 GB
|128,00 GB
|Speicherkarten-Slot
|-
|microSD-Card
|-
|microSD-Card
|-
|microSD-Card
|Mobilfunk
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G
|Mobilfunk max. Downstream (LTE)
|2 000,00 MBit/s
|2 000,00 MBit/s
|2 000,00 MBit/s
|2 000,00 MBit/s
|2 000,00 MBit/s
|2 000,00 MBit/s
|WLAN-Standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Milliamperestunden
|4 000 mAh
|4 000 mAh
|4 800 mAh
|4 500 mAh
|5 000 mAh
|5 000 mAh
|Akku-Wechsel möglich
|nein
|nein
|nein
|nein
|nein
|nein
|NFC
|ja
|ja
|ja
|ja
|ja
|ja
|Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|108,0 Megapixel
|108,0 Megapixel
|Megapixel (2. Sensor)
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|48,0 Megapixel
|Megapixel (3. Sensor)
|64,0 Megapixel
|64,0 Megapixel
|64,0 Megapixel
|64,0 Megapixel
|10,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|Frontkamera:
Sensor
|10,0 Megapixel
|10,0 Megapixel
|10,0 Megapixel
|10,0 Megapixel
|40,0 Megapixel
|40,0 Megapixel
|BS-Version bei Verkaufsstart
|11
|10
|11
|10
|11
|10
|Fingerabdruck-Sensor
|Display-integriert
|Display-integriert
|Display-integriert
|Display-integriert
|Display-integriert
|Display-integriert
|Dual-SIM
|ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
|ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
|ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
|ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
|ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
|ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
|Auch erhältlich als:
|
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (256 GB)
|
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G
|
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G (256 GB)
|
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G (512GB)
|
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (256 GB)
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (512 GB)
|
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (512 GB)
|
Stand: 18.01.2021