Serien-Vergleich: Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S20

Haupt­kameras

Das Kamera-Design von Galaxy S21, S21+ und S21 Ultra unter­scheidet sich gänz­lich von dem der Vorgänger. Samsung rückt die gesamten Module an die Gehäus­eseite heran statt sie als autarken Körper auf der Rück­seite zu plat­zieren. Das Design nennt der Hersteller "Cutting Edge", über­setzt sowas wie "schnei­dende Kante". Es sieht also so aus, als gehe die Kamera in den Gehäu­serahmen über.

Die Triple-Kamera des Galaxy S21 ist mit der des Galaxy S20 im Aufbau iden­tisch: 12-Mega­pixel-Ultra­weit­winkel-Einheit (Blende: f/2.2), 12-Mega­pixel-Weit­winkel­kamera (Blende: f/1.8) und 64-Mega­pixel-Tele­kamera (Blende: f/2.0). Das gleiche Setup gilt auch für Galaxy S21+ und Galaxy S20+, ein zusätz­licher Tiefen­sensor lässt das System des S20+ zu einer Quad­kamera anwachsen. Auch an der Zoom­stufe bis zu 30-fach hat sich nichts geän­dert.

Signi­fikan­tere Unter­schiede ergeben sich im Vergleich von Galaxy S20 Ultra und Galaxy S21 Ultra. Beide haben eine Quad­kamera anzu­preisen. Das System von Galaxy S20 Ultra bietet zwar die gleiche 108-Mega­pixel-Weit­winkel­kamera (Blende: f/1.8) und die 12-Mega­pixel-Ultra­weit­winkel­kamera (Blende: f/2.2) - statt eines 48-Mega­pixel-Tele­objektiv (Blende: f/3.5) und eines Tiefen­sen­sors bietet das Galaxy S21 Ultra zwei Tele-Kameras mit jeweils 10 Mega­pixel Auflö­sung und den verschie­denen Blen­den­öff­nungen f/2.4 und f/2.9. Die maxi­male Zoom­stufe bei beiden Smart­phone-Modellen liegt bei 100-fach. Blick auf die Kameras von S20 Ultra und S21 Ultra (r.)

Fotos: Samsung, Montage: teltarif.de Samsung hat im Zuge der Neuein­füh­rung der S21-Serie verschie­dene Kamera-Features beworben. Diese werden wir natür­lich so bald wie möglich auspro­bieren. Ein Beispiel dafür sind die neuen Zoom­funk­tionen der Geräte sowie ein Vlogger-Modus, der Haupt- und Front­kamera parallel akti­vieren kann.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra mit S Pen

Ein Feature bleibt noch zu erwähnen, mit dem das Galaxy S21 Ultra abseits der Note-Serie ein Allein­stel­lungs­merkmal besitzt. Erst­mals in der S-Serie wird der unter anderem vom Galaxy Note 20 Ultra bekannte S Pen unter­stützt, um Eingaben auf dem Display zu machen. Einen Platz im Gehäuse wie bei der Note-Serie gibt es zwar nicht, dafür wird ein eigenes Case geboten, das dem Smart­phone nicht nur Schutz bietet, sondern auch einen Platz für den S Pen. Remote-Funk­tionen, um beispiels­weise die Smart­phone-Kamera aus der Ferne auslösen zu können oder zum Swit­chen von Power-Point-Folien beherrscht der S Pen, der für das Galaxy S21 Ultra vorge­sehen ist, nicht.

Samsung verkün­dete bei der Vorstel­lung der Galaxy-S21-Serie auch neue smarte Funk­tionen, die das Ultra-Modell im Smart-Things-Ökosystem bekommt. Ein Beispiel dafür ist das Zusam­men­spiel mit Android Auto. Beispiele für eine Umset­zung können das Öffnen des Gara­gen­tores und das Einschalten von Licht­quellen sein, wenn der Fahrer sein Heim ansteuert sowie auch das Öffnen der Autotür über das Smart­phone mit kompa­tiblen Fahr­zeug­modellen.

Vorbe­stel­lungen bis zum 28. Januar

Käufer von Galaxy S21 oder Galaxy S21+ bekommen die kabel­losen Ohrste­cker Galaxy Buds Live und den Tracker Galaxy SmartTag ohne Aufpreis dazu, wenn sie sich für eines der Geräte bis zum 28. Januar entscheiden. Den Tracker gibt es auch bei der Vorbe­stel­lung des Galaxy S21 Ultra dazu. Vorbe­steller dürfen sich bei dem teuersten Modell der S21-Serie aber über die neu vorge­stellten Galaxy Buds Pro ohne weitere Kosten freuen.

In einem sepa­raten Artikel haben wir Beispiel-Ange­bote von Galaxy S21(+) und Galaxy S21 Ultra bei den Netz­betrei­bern heraus­gesucht. Sobald die Galaxy-S21-Serie in der Redak­tion einge­troffen ist, werden wir die neuen Modelle testen. Derweil können Sie Details zum Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ und Galaxy S20 Ultra jeweils in einem ausführ­lichen Test­bericht nach­lesen.

Anzeige:

Mehr zum Thema Samsung Galaxy S21