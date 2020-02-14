Vergleich: Samsung Galaxy S20(+), S20 Ultra mit S10-Serie

Drei neue Modelle der S-Serie hat Samsung kürz­lich vorge­stellt. So viele waren es auch 2019. Wir haben Galaxy S20(+) und Galaxy S20 Ultra mit Galaxy S10(+), Galaxy S10e und Galaxy S10 5G vergli­chen und die wesent­lichen Unter­schiede zusam­menge­fasst.

Samsungs neue Galaxy-S20-Familie hat drei Mitglieder - bei der Vorgänger-Truppe rund um das Galaxy S10 sind es vier. Wir haben die Modelle aus 2020 mit denen aus 2019 vergli­chen und die wesent­lichen Unter­schiede zusam­menge­fasst. Weitere Details zu Ausstat­tung und Spezi­fika­tionen können Sie der Vergleichs­tabelle entnehmen.

Das Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ und S20 Ultra sind bis zum 8. März vorbe­stellbar und ab dem 13. März offi­ziell erhält­lich. Vorbe­steller von Galaxy S20+ und S20 Ultra erhalten die Sound­stecker für die Ohren, Galaxy Buds+, im Wert von 169 Euro ohne Aufpreis dazu.

Display

Samsung Galaxy S20 Serie (l.) und Galaxy S10 Serie Beim Blick auf das Panel ergeben sich bei der Display-Größe auffäl­lige Unter­schiede. Das Galaxy S10e war 2019 mit 5,8 Zoll das kleinste Modell in der Riege. An diese Posi­tion ist mit 6,2 Zoll das Galaxy S20 gewan­dert, also genau zwischen dem Galaxy S10 mit 6,1 Zoll und dem Galaxy S10+ mit 6,4 Zoll Bild­schirm­diago­nale. Das Galaxy S20+ und das Galaxy S20 Ultra sind mit 6,7 Zoll (wie auch das Galaxy S10 5G) bezie­hungs­weise 6,9 Zoll noch größer. Auch die Bild­wieder­holfre­quenz hat sich bei der S20-Serie verän­dert. Sie kann manuell von 60 Hz auf 120 Hz gere­gelt werden. Das ist bei den Vorgän­gern nicht möglich.

Samsungs bekanntes Edge-Design ist bei der Galaxy-S20-Serie zwar noch vorhanden, die Seiten der Displays fallen aber nicht mehr so stark ab wie beim Galaxy S10(+). Von einem extremen Water­fall-Design, wie es beispiels­weise beim Huawei Mate 30 Pro der Fall ist - kann hier nicht mehr gespro­chen werden. Das Display des Galaxy S20 Ultra krümmt sich hier noch am auffäl­ligsten, beim Galaxy S10e wurde gänz­lich auf das Edge-Design verzichtet.

Bei der Galaxy-S10-Serie expe­rimen­tierte Samsung. Das zeigt sich anhand der Umset­zung des Front­kamera-Designs. Während beim Galaxy S10 und Galaxy S10e ein Punch-Hole rechts oben ausge­stanzt ist, sind es beim Galaxy S10 Plus und beim Galaxy S10 5G zwei, um eine Dual-Front­kamera mit Super­weit­winkel-Feature zu erhalten. Auf die zweite Linse hat der südko­reani­sche Hersteller in diesem Jahr auch beim teuersten Ultra-Modell verzichtet.

Sowohl beim Galaxy S20 Ultra als auch beim Galaxy S20(+) ist die Single-Front­kamera mittig plat­ziert, wie auch schon beim Galaxy Note 10 und Note 10+. Die Front­kamera des Galaxy S20 Ultra bietet im Gegen­satz zu den beiden Geschwis­tern aber eine höhere Auflö­sung. Bis auf den zweiten Sensor beim Galaxy S10+ und Galaxy S10 5G sind alle Front­kameras der alten Serie gleich aufge­baut.