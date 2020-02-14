Handyvergleich

Vergleich: Samsung Galaxy S20(+), S20 Ultra mit S10-Serie

Drei neue Modelle der S-Serie hat Samsung kürz­lich vorge­stellt. So viele waren es auch 2019. Wir haben Galaxy S20(+) und Galaxy S20 Ultra mit Galaxy S10(+), Galaxy S10e und Galaxy S10 5G vergli­chen und die wesent­lichen Unter­schiede zusam­menge­fasst.
Von
AAA
Teilen (2)

Samsungs neue Galaxy-S20-Familie hat drei Mitglieder - bei der Vorgänger-Truppe rund um das Galaxy S10 sind es vier. Wir haben die Modelle aus 2020 mit denen aus 2019 vergli­chen und die wesent­lichen Unter­schiede zusam­menge­fasst. Weitere Details zu Ausstat­tung und Spezi­fika­tionen können Sie der Vergleichs­tabelle entnehmen.

Das Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ und S20 Ultra sind bis zum 8. März vorbe­stellbar und ab dem 13. März offi­ziell erhält­lich. Vorbe­steller von Galaxy S20+ und S20 Ultra erhalten die Sound­stecker für die Ohren, Galaxy Buds+, im Wert von 169 Euro ohne Aufpreis dazu.

Display

Samsung Galaxy S20 Serie (l.) und Galaxy S10 SerieSamsung Galaxy S20 Serie (l.) und Galaxy S10 Serie Beim Blick auf das Panel ergeben sich bei der Display-Größe auffäl­lige Unter­schiede. Das Galaxy S10e war 2019 mit 5,8 Zoll das kleinste Modell in der Riege. An diese Posi­tion ist mit 6,2 Zoll das Galaxy S20 gewan­dert, also genau zwischen dem Galaxy S10 mit 6,1 Zoll und dem Galaxy S10+ mit 6,4 Zoll Bild­schirm­diago­nale. Das Galaxy S20+ und das Galaxy S20 Ultra sind mit 6,7 Zoll (wie auch das Galaxy S10 5G) bezie­hungs­weise 6,9 Zoll noch größer. Auch die Bild­wieder­holfre­quenz hat sich bei der S20-Serie verän­dert. Sie kann manuell von 60 Hz auf 120 Hz gere­gelt werden. Das ist bei den Vorgän­gern nicht möglich.

Samsungs bekanntes Edge-Design ist bei der Galaxy-S20-Serie zwar noch vorhanden, die Seiten der Displays fallen aber nicht mehr so stark ab wie beim Galaxy S10(+). Von einem extremen Water­fall-Design, wie es beispiels­weise beim Huawei Mate 30 Pro der Fall ist - kann hier nicht mehr gespro­chen werden. Das Display des Galaxy S20 Ultra krümmt sich hier noch am auffäl­ligsten, beim Galaxy S10e wurde gänz­lich auf das Edge-Design verzichtet.

Bei der Galaxy-S10-Serie expe­rimen­tierte Samsung. Das zeigt sich anhand der Umset­zung des Front­kamera-Designs. Während beim Galaxy S10 und Galaxy S10e ein Punch-Hole rechts oben ausge­stanzt ist, sind es beim Galaxy S10 Plus und beim Galaxy S10 5G zwei, um eine Dual-Front­kamera mit Super­weit­winkel-Feature zu erhalten. Auf die zweite Linse hat der südko­reani­sche Hersteller in diesem Jahr auch beim teuersten Ultra-Modell verzichtet.

Sowohl beim Galaxy S20 Ultra als auch beim Galaxy S20(+) ist die Single-Front­kamera mittig plat­ziert, wie auch schon beim Galaxy Note 10 und Note 10+. Die Front­kamera des Galaxy S20 Ultra bietet im Gegen­satz zu den beiden Geschwis­tern aber eine höhere Auflö­sung. Bis auf den zweiten Sensor beim Galaxy S10+ und Galaxy S10 5G sind alle Front­kameras der alten Serie gleich aufge­baut.

Samsung Galaxy S20(+), Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S10(+) und Galaxy S10e im Vergleich

Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Galaxy S10 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S20+ Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy S10+ Samsung Galaxy S10e Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Testurteil
kein Testbericht vorhanden
kein Testbericht vorhanden
kein Testbericht vorhanden
03/2019
1,3
02/2019
1,3
03/2019
1,8
kein Testbericht vorhanden
Bildschirmdiagonale 6,20 Zoll 6,70 Zoll 6,90 Zoll 6,10 Zoll 6,40 Zoll 5,80 Zoll 6,70 Zoll
Display-Auflösung 1 440 x 3 200 Pixel 1 440 x 3 200 Pixel 1 440 x 3 200 Pixel 1 440 x 3 040 Pixel 1 440 x 3 040 Pixel 1 080 x 2 280 Pixel 1 440 x 3 040 Pixel
Länge 151,7 mm 161,9 mm 166,9 mm 149,9 mm 157,6 mm 142,2 mm 162,6 mm
Breite 69,1 mm 73,7 mm 76,0 mm 70,4 mm 74,1 mm 69,9 mm 77,1 mm
Dicke 7,9 mm 7,8 mm 8,8 mm 7,8 mm 7,8 mm 7,9 mm 7,9 mm
Gewicht 163,0 g 186,0 g 220,0 g 157,0 g 175,0 g 150,0 g 198,0 g
Prozessor-Typ Exynos 990 Exynos 990 Exynos 990 Exynos 9820 Exynos 9820 Exynos 9820 Exynos 9820
Prozessorkerne (gesamt) 8 8 8 8 8 8 8
Prozessor-Takt 2,73 GHz 2,73 GHz 2,73 GHz 2,70 GHz 2,70 GHz 2,70 GHz 2,70 GHz
Arbeitsspeicher (RAM) 8,0 GB 8,0 GB 12,0 GB 8,0 GB 8,0 GB 6,0 GB 8,0 GB
Gesamte Speichergröße 128,00 GB 128,00 GB 128,00 GB 128,00 GB 512,00 GB 128,00 GB 256,00 GB
Speicherkarten-Slot microSD-Card microSD-Card microSD-Card Dual-SIM-Hybrid-Slot Dual-SIM-Hybrid-Slot Dual-SIM-Hybrid-Slot microSD-Card
Mobilfunk GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G
Mobilfunk max. Downstream (LTE) 2 000,00 MBit/s 2 000,00 MBit/s 2 000,00 MBit/s 2 000,00 MBit/s 2 000,00 MBit/s 2 000,00 MBit/s 1 200,00 MBit/s
WLAN-Standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Milliamperestunden 4 000 mAh 4 500 mAh 5 000 mAh 3 400 mAh 4 100 mAh 3 100 mAh 4 500 mAh
Akku-Wechsel möglich nein nein nein nein nein nein nein
NFC ja ja ja ja ja ja ja
Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 108,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel
Megapixel (2. Sensor) 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 48,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 16,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel
Megapixel (3. Sensor) 64,0 Megapixel 64,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 16,0 Megapixel 16,0 Megapixel - 16,0 Megapixel
Megapixel (4. Sensor) - 5,0 Megapixel 5,0 Megapixel - - - 10,0 Megapixel
Frontkamera:
Sensor		 10,0 Megapixel 10,0 Megapixel 40,0 Megapixel 10,0 Megapixel 10,0 Megapixel 10,0 Megapixel 10,0 Megapixel
Frontkamera:
Zweiter Sensor		 - - - - 8,0 Megapixel - 8,0 Megapixel
BS-Version bei Verkaufsstart 10 10 10 9.0 (Pie) 9.0 (Pie) 9.0 (Pie) 9.0 (Pie)
Update verfügbar auf Version k. A. k. A. k. A. 10 10 10 k. A.
Fingerabdruck-Sensor Display-integriert Display-integriert Display-integriert Display-integriert Display-integriert Seitlich am Gerät Display-integriert
Dual-SIM ja, Dual-SIM-Standby ja, Dual-SIM-Standby ja, Dual-SIM-Standby ja, Dual-SIM-Standby ja, Dual-SIM-Standby ja, Dual-SIM-Standby nein
Auch erhältlich als: Samsung Galaxy S20 5G
 Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 512GB
 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (512 GB)
 Samsung Galaxy S10 (512 GB)
 Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128 GB)
Samsung Galaxy S10+ (1 TB)
 Samsung Galaxy S10e (256 GB)
Stand: 14.02.2020
Alles vergleichen

Leis­tung und Akku

Die Smart­phones für den euro­päischen Markt werden mit dem Samsung eigenen Exynos-Prozessor bestückt. Daran ändert sich auch 2020 nichts. Entspre­chend arbeitet die Galaxy-S20-Serie mit dem neuen Exynos-Modell "990", während die S10-Reihe mit dem Vorgänger Exynos 9820 arbeitet. Bei der Herstel­lungs­tech­nologie gibt es einen entschei­denden Unter­schied. Der Exynos 9820 ist im 8-Nano­meter-Verfahren gefer­tigt, der Exynos 990 im 7-Nano­meter-Verfahren. Das "klei­nere" Ferti­gungs­verfahren soll unter anderem dafür Sorge tragen, dass die CPU ener­gieeff­zienter arbeitet.

Das Galaxy S20 gibt es in den Spei­cher­kombi­nationen 8 GB/128 GB, die 5G-Version mit 12 GB/128 GB. Das Galaxy S20+ gibt es mit 8 GB/128 GB, mit 5G-Unter­stüt­zung mit bis zu 12 GB/512 GB. Das Galaxy S20 Ultra gibt es ausschließ­lich in zwei 5G-Versionen mit bis zu 16 GB/512 GB.

Das Samsung Galaxy S10 ist mit 8 GB/128 GB bzw. mit 512 GB erhält­lich, das Galaxy S10+ gibt es sogar in einer Version mit 12 GB/1 TB. Das Galaxy S10e gibt es mit 6 GB Arbeits­spei­cher und 128 GB interner Spei­cher­kapa­zität. Das 5G-Modell der S10-Serie gibt es in der Kombi 8 GB/256 GB.

Bei den Akku­kapa­zitäten hat Samsung hinsicht­lich der neuen Serie aufge­stockt. Hier sind beim Galaxy S20 Ultra 5000 mAh drin, das Galaxy S10 5G hat mit 4500 mAh den größten Strom­spei­cher der alten Serie.

Kamera

Da das Galaxy S10e gerne auch mal als "Budget"-Modell bezeichnet wird, findet sich hier "nur" eine Dual-Kamera, beim Galaxy S10+ ist das Triple-Kame­rasystem mit Ultra­weit­winkel­objektiv gleich. Einen zusätz­lichen Tiefen­sensor, damit also eine Quad­kamera, gab es im vergan­genen Jahr nur beim Galaxy S10 5G.

In diesem Jahr hat das regu­läre Galaxy S20 eine Triple­kamera, die beiden anderen Modelle jeweils ein Quad­kame­rasystem. Beim Galaxy S20 Ultra sind die Zoom­stufen beson­ders. Nutzern steht ein sowohl ein zehn­fach opti­scher Zoom als auch ein 100-facher Digi­talzoom zur Verfü­gung.

Die Galaxy-S20-Serie konnten wir uns bereits in einem Multi-Hands-on anschauen. Details zum Galaxy S10, S10+ und S10e lesen Sie jeweils in einem Test­bericht.

Fazit des Vergleichs

Vergleich man die Galaxy-S20-Serie mit den Vorgän­gern gibt es einige Verbes­serungen und Unter­schiede. Die Displays sind insge­samt größer und bieten mehr Bild­wieder­holfre­quenz, was die Bedie­nung flüs­siger machen soll. Um 5G als neuen Mobil­funk­stan­dard kommt man nicht mehr herum, weshalb es auch alle neuen Modelle des Galaxy S20 mit entspre­chender Unter­stüt­zung gibt. Positiv fällt auch auf, dass alle 5G-Versionen Dual-SIM unter­stützen und die Galaxy-S20-Serie die erste S-Serie von Samsung ist, die eSIM unter­stützt.

Das Samsung Galaxy S20 und seine Geschwister haben durch neuere CPUs und größere Akku­kapa­zitäten mehr Power. Das gilt auch für die Kame­rasys­teme, die mit einigen neuen Features glänzen können - zumin­dest schon mal auf den Daten­blät­tern. Ob die Kameras, beson­ders die des Galaxy S20 Ultra mit seinen spezi­ellen Zoom­funk­tionen, halten was sie verspre­chen, muss ein ausführ­licher Test zeigen.

Teilen (2)

Mehr zum Thema Vergleich

Bild /