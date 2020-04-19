iPhone SE: Vergleich mit iPhone 8, iPhone XR und iPhone 11

Apple iPhone SE (2020) im Vergleich mit dem iPhone 8, iPhone XR und iPhone 11
|Apple iPhone SE (2020)
|Apple iPhone 8
|Apple iPhone XR
|Apple iPhone 11
|Testurteil
|
kein Testbericht vorhanden
|
10/2017
2,0
|
11/2018
1,8
|
09/2019
1,8
|Bildschirmdiagonale
|4,70 Zoll
|4,70 Zoll
|6,10 Zoll
|6,10 Zoll
|Display-Auflösung
|750 x 1 334 Pixel
|750 x 1 334 Pixel
|828 x 1 792 Pixel
|1 792 x 828 Pixel
|Länge
|138,4 mm
|138,4 mm
|150,9 mm
|150,9 mm
|Breite
|67,3 mm
|67,3 mm
|75,7 mm
|75,7 mm
|Dicke
|7,3 mm
|7,3 mm
|8,3 mm
|8,3 mm
|Gewicht
|148,0 g
|148,0 g
|194,0 g
|194,0 g
|Prozessor-Typ
|A13 Bionic
|A11 Bionic
|A12 Bionic (Vortex)
|A13 Bionic
|Prozessorkerne (gesamt)
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Prozessor-Takt
|2,66 GHz
|2,39 GHz
|2,50 GHz
|2,50 GHz
|Arbeitsspeicher (RAM)
|3,0 GB
|2,0 GB
|3,0 GB
|4,0 GB
|Gesamte Speichergröße
|64,00 GB
|64,00 GB
|64,00 GB
|64,00 GB
|Speicherkarten-Slot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mobilfunk
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE
|Mobilfunk max. Downstream (LTE)
|1 000,00 MBit/s
|450,00 MBit/s
|600,00 MBit/s
|2 000,00 MBit/s
|WLAN-Standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Milliamperestunden
|1 800 mAh (wahrscheinlich)
|1 800 mAh
|2 942 mAh
|3 110 mAh
|Akku-Wechsel möglich
|nein
|nein
|nein
|nein
|NFC
|ja
|ja
|ja
|ja
|Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|Megapixel (2. Sensor)
|-
|-
|-
|12,0 Megapixel
|Frontkamera:
Sensor
|7,0 Megapixel
|7,0 Megapixel
|7,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|BS-Version bei Verkaufsstart
|13
|11
|12
|13
|Fingerabdruck-Sensor
|An der Vorderseite
|An der Vorderseite
|nein
|nein
|Dual-SIM
|ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
|nein
|ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
|ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
|SIM-Kartentyp
|eSIM, Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|eSIM, Nano-SIM
|eSIM, Nano-SIM
Stand: 19.04.2020