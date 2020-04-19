iPhone SE: Vergleich mit iPhone 8, iPhone XR und iPhone 11

In dieser Woche hat Apple das neue iPhone SE vorge­stellt. Vorbe­stel­lungen sind mitt­ler­weile eben­falls möglich und ab dem kommenden Freitag, den 24. April, wird das Smart­phone ausge­lie­fert. Das neue Apple-Handy gilt als Nach­folger des ersten iPhone SE und des iPhone 8. Es richtet sich an Kunden, die sich für ein Smart­phone von Apple im klas­si­schen Design mit Home-Button und Finger­ab­druck-Sensor anstelle der moder­neren Modelle mit Face ID und fast rand­losem Display inter­es­sieren. Datenblätter Apple iPhone 11

Das aktu­elle Modell des iPhone SE dürfte sich aber auch deshalb gut verkaufen, weil es mit einem Einstiegs­preis von 479 Euro güns­tiger als andere neue Smart­phones von Apple ist. Wer nicht unbe­dingt ein älteres Modell oder ein Gebraucht­gerät kaufen möchte und bei einem Handy mit iOS-Betriebs­system bleiben will, kommt demnach am 2020er Modell des iPhone SE nicht vorbei. iPhone SE 2020 kommt in drei Farben

Foto: Apple Auch Inter­es­senten, die ein möglichst kleines Smart­phone von Apple suchen, werden sich am ehesten mit dem iPhone SE anfreunden. Die Alter­na­tiven wären iPhone XR und iPhone 11, die aber schon deut­lich größer und schwerer sind. Dafür haben diese Modelle das aktu­elle Design und ein 6,1 Zoll großes Display, während der Touch­screen des iPhone SE nur 4,7 Zoll groß ist.

iPhone 8 und iPhone SE optisch iden­tisch

Parallel mit der Vorstel­lung des neuen iPhone SE hat Apple den Verkauf des iPhone 8 einge­stellt. Das Design des iPhone 8 stand Pate bei der Entwick­lung des neuen Apple-Handys. Sämt­liche Maße und selbst das Gewicht der beiden Smart­phones sind absolut iden­tisch und leider hat Apple beim iPhone SE auch den glei­chen, vergleichs­weise schwa­chen Akku wie beim iPhone 8 verbaut. Apple Arcade mit dem neuen iPhone SE

Foto: Apple Was sich gegen­über dem Vorgänger geän­dert hat, ist das sons­tige Innen­leben. So hat das neue iPhone SE den glei­chen Prozessor wie das iPhone 11 an Bord. Es verfügt aber nur über 3 GB Arbeits­spei­cher, während das iPhone 11 sogar 4 GB RAM besitzt. Wie das iPhone X und alle neueren Smart­phones von Apple hat auch das iPhone SE (2020) nicht nur einen Schacht für Nano-SIM-Karten, sondern auch eine eSIM an Bord. Demnach haben Käufer die Möglich­keit, zwei Mobil­funk-Anschlüsse parallel zu verwenden - ein Feature, das dem iPhone 8 fehlt.