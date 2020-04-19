Gegenübergestellt

iPhone SE: Vergleich mit iPhone 8, iPhone XR und iPhone 11

Das neue iPhone SE ist da. Ab Freitag wird das Apple-Smart­phone ausge­lie­fert. Wir haben den Boliden mit iPhone 8, iPhone XR und iPhone 11 vergli­chen.
Von
AAA

In dieser Woche hat Apple das neue iPhone SE vorge­stellt. Vorbe­stel­lungen sind mitt­ler­weile eben­falls möglich und ab dem kommenden Freitag, den 24. April, wird das Smart­phone ausge­lie­fert. Das neue Apple-Handy gilt als Nach­folger des ersten iPhone SE und des iPhone 8. Es richtet sich an Kunden, die sich für ein Smart­phone von Apple im klas­si­schen Design mit Home-Button und Finger­ab­druck-Sensor anstelle der moder­neren Modelle mit Face ID und fast rand­losem Display inter­es­sieren.

Datenblätter

Das aktu­elle Modell des iPhone SE dürfte sich aber auch deshalb gut verkaufen, weil es mit einem Einstiegs­preis von 479 Euro güns­tiger als andere neue Smart­phones von Apple ist. Wer nicht unbe­dingt ein älteres Modell oder ein Gebraucht­gerät kaufen möchte und bei einem Handy mit iOS-Betriebs­system bleiben will, kommt demnach am 2020er Modell des iPhone SE nicht vorbei. iPhone SE 2020 kommt in drei Farben iPhone SE 2020 kommt in drei Farben
Foto: Apple Auch Inter­es­senten, die ein möglichst kleines Smart­phone von Apple suchen, werden sich am ehesten mit dem iPhone SE anfreunden. Die Alter­na­tiven wären iPhone XR und iPhone 11, die aber schon deut­lich größer und schwerer sind. Dafür haben diese Modelle das aktu­elle Design und ein 6,1 Zoll großes Display, während der Touch­screen des iPhone SE nur 4,7 Zoll groß ist.

iPhone 8 und iPhone SE optisch iden­tisch

Parallel mit der Vorstel­lung des neuen iPhone SE hat Apple den Verkauf des iPhone 8 einge­stellt. Das Design des iPhone 8 stand Pate bei der Entwick­lung des neuen Apple-Handys. Sämt­liche Maße und selbst das Gewicht der beiden Smart­phones sind absolut iden­tisch und leider hat Apple beim iPhone SE auch den glei­chen, vergleichs­weise schwa­chen Akku wie beim iPhone 8 verbaut. Apple Arcade mit dem neuen iPhone SE Apple Arcade mit dem neuen iPhone SE
Foto: Apple Was sich gegen­über dem Vorgänger geän­dert hat, ist das sons­tige Innen­leben. So hat das neue iPhone SE den glei­chen Prozessor wie das iPhone 11 an Bord. Es verfügt aber nur über 3 GB Arbeits­spei­cher, während das iPhone 11 sogar 4 GB RAM besitzt. Wie das iPhone X und alle neueren Smart­phones von Apple hat auch das iPhone SE (2020) nicht nur einen Schacht für Nano-SIM-Karten, sondern auch eine eSIM an Bord. Demnach haben Käufer die Möglich­keit, zwei Mobil­funk-Anschlüsse parallel zu verwenden - ein Feature, das dem iPhone 8 fehlt.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) im Vergleich mit dem iPhone 8, iPhone XR und iPhone 11

iPhone 8
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Apple iPhone 8 Apple iPhone XR Apple iPhone 11
Testurteil
kein Testbericht vorhanden
10/2017
2,0
11/2018
1,8
09/2019
1,8
Bildschirmdiagonale 4,70 Zoll 4,70 Zoll 6,10 Zoll 6,10 Zoll
Display-Auflösung 750 x 1 334 Pixel 750 x 1 334 Pixel 828 x 1 792 Pixel 1 792 x 828 Pixel
Länge 138,4 mm 138,4 mm 150,9 mm 150,9 mm
Breite 67,3 mm 67,3 mm 75,7 mm 75,7 mm
Dicke 7,3 mm 7,3 mm 8,3 mm 8,3 mm
Gewicht 148,0 g 148,0 g 194,0 g 194,0 g
Prozessor-Typ A13 Bionic A11 Bionic A12 Bionic (Vortex) A13 Bionic
Prozessorkerne (gesamt) 6 6 6 6
Prozessor-Takt 2,66 GHz 2,39 GHz 2,50 GHz 2,50 GHz
Arbeitsspeicher (RAM) 3,0 GB 2,0 GB 3,0 GB 4,0 GB
Gesamte Speichergröße 64,00 GB 64,00 GB 64,00 GB 64,00 GB
Speicherkarten-Slot - - - -
Mobilfunk GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE
Mobilfunk max. Downstream (LTE) 1 000,00 MBit/s 450,00 MBit/s 600,00 MBit/s 2 000,00 MBit/s
WLAN-Standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Milliamperestunden 1 800 mAh (wahrscheinlich) 1 800 mAh 2 942 mAh 3 110 mAh
Akku-Wechsel möglich nein nein nein nein
NFC ja ja ja ja
Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel
Megapixel (2. Sensor) - - - 12,0 Megapixel
Frontkamera:
Sensor		 7,0 Megapixel 7,0 Megapixel 7,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel
BS-Version bei Verkaufsstart 13 11 12 13
Fingerabdruck-Sensor An der Vorderseite An der Vorderseite nein nein
Dual-SIM ja, Dual-SIM-Standby nein ja, Dual-SIM-Standby ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
SIM-Kartentyp eSIM, Nano-SIM Nano-SIM eSIM, Nano-SIM eSIM, Nano-SIM
Auch erhältlich als: Apple iPhone SE (2020) (128GB)
Apple iPhone SE (2020) (256GB)
 Apple iPhone 8 (128 GB)
Apple iPhone 8 (256 GB)
 Apple iPhone XR (128GB)
Apple iPhone XR (256GB)
 Apple iPhone 11 (128GB)
Apple iPhone 11 (256GB)
Stand: 19.04.2020
Alles vergleichen

Gigabit-LTE - aber kein 5G

Geht es um die Funk­tech­no­lo­gien, dann bringt das iPhone SE noch eine weitere Verbes­se­rung gegen­über dem iPhone 8 mit sich. LTE-Daten­ver­bin­dungen sind mit bis zu 1 GBit/s möglich. Beim iPhone 8 waren es "nur" 450 MBit/s. Aller­dings sind diese Werte eher theo­re­tisch. In der Praxis liefern die 4G-Netze nur selten so hohe Band­breiten. So gesehen ist auch das iPhone 11, das sogar bis zu 2 GBit/s über LTE unter­stützt, in dieser Hinsicht kein Vorteil. Touch ID statt Face ID Touch ID statt Face ID
Foto: Apple Alle aktuell auf dem Markt verfüg­baren Smart­phones von Apple eint das Manko, dass der neue Mobil­funk­stan­dard 5G noch nicht unter­stützt wird. Das wird sich vermut­lich erst mit dem iPhone 12 im Herbst ändern. Dieses Gerät dürfte aber selbst in der güns­tigsten Version noch teurer als das iPhone SE mit der höchsten Ausstat­tung sein (die 256-GB-Vari­ante kostet 649 Euro).

Kamera mit nur einer Linse

Etwas enttäu­schend ist die Haupt­ka­mera, für die es Apple bei nur einer Linse belassen hat. Das iPhone 11 verfügt über eine Dual-Kamera. Aller­dings kostet dieses Gerät im freien Handel immer noch mindes­tens knapp 700 Euro, sodass es für preis­sen­sible Kunden keine echte Alter­na­tive ist. Die KI soll dennoch für passable Fotos und Videos - inklu­sive Tiefen­ef­fekt - sorgen. Wie gut das in der Praxis klappt, muss sich im Test zeigen. Hauptkamera mit nur einer Linse Hauptkamera mit nur einer Linse
Foto: Apple Selbst das iPhone XR ist mit Verkaufs­preisen ab etwa 600 Euro noch deut­lich teurer als das neue iPhone SE. Dafür bekommen die Käufer ein Gerät im aktu­ellen Design der Apple-Handys und ohne recht breiten Rand um das Display. Eine Alter­na­tive könnte das iPhone XR zudem für Inter­es­senten sein, die ohnehin ein Handy mit 128 GB oder sogar 256 GB Spei­cher­platz suchen. Im freien Handel ist die 256-GB-Version des iPhone XR für unter 700 Euro erhält­lich - und damit für weniger als 50 Euro Aufpreis gegen­über dem iPhone SE.

Das neue "Einsteiger-iPhone" punktet wiederum mit dem aktu­ellen Prozessor, der dazu beitragen könnte, dass das Gerät ein Jahr länger als das iPhone XR mit Soft­ware-Updates versorgt wird. Nicht zuletzt gibt es Ziel­gruppen wie blinde und sehbe­hin­derte Mitmen­schen, für die ein iPhone mit Home-Button inklu­sive Finger­ab­druck­sensor besser bedienbar ist als die neuen Modelle mit Gesichts­er­ken­nung. So dürfte die Neuauf­lage des iPhone SE in jedem Fall ihre Käufer finden.

In einer weiteren Meldung haben wie die Geschichte des iPhone in Bildern aufge­zeigt.

Mehr zum Thema Apple iPhone