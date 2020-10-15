Alle iPhone-12-Varianten im Vergleich
|Apple iPhone 12 mini
|Apple iPhone 12
|Apple iPhone 12 Pro
|Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Bildschirmdiagonale
|5,40 Zoll
|6,10 Zoll
|6,10 Zoll
|6,70 Zoll
|Display-Auflösung
|1 080 x 2 340 Pixel
|1 170 x 2 532 Pixel
|1 170 x 2 532 Pixel
|1 284 x 2 778 Pixel
|Länge
|131,5 mm
|146,7 mm
|146,7 mm
|160,8 mm
|Breite
|64,2 mm
|71,5 mm
|71,5 mm
|78,1 mm
|Dicke
|7,4 mm
|7,4 mm
|7,4 mm
|7,4 mm
|Gewicht
|133,0 g
|162,0 g
|187,0 g
|226,0 g
|Prozessor-Typ
|A14 Bionic
|A14 Bionic
|A14 Bionic
|A14 Bionic
|Prozessorkerne (gesamt)
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Arbeitsspeicher (RAM)
|4,0 GB (wahrscheinlich)
|4,0 GB (wahrscheinlich)
|6,0 GB (wahrscheinlich)
|6,0 GB
|Gesamte Speichergröße
|64,00 GB
|64,00 GB
|128,00 GB
|128,00 GB
|Mobilfunk
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G
|Mobilfunk max. Downstream (LTE)
|2 000,00 MBit/s
|2 000,00 MBit/s
|2 000,00 MBit/s
|2 000,00 MBit/s
|Mobilfunk max. Downstream (5G)
|4,00 GBit/s
|4,00 GBit/s
|4,00 GBit/s
|4,00 GBit/s
|WLAN-Standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Milliamperestunden
|k. A.
|k. A.
|k. A.
|k. A.
|NFC
|ja
|ja
|ja
|ja
|Kamera
|Dual-Kamera
|Dual-Kamera
|Triple-Kamera
|Triple-Kamera
|Kamera-Typ (1. Sensor)
|Hauptkamera
|Hauptkamera
|Hauptkamera
|Hauptkamera
|Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|Blende (1. Sensor)
|f/1,6
|f/1,6
|f/1,6
|f/1,6
|Kamera-Typ (2. Sensor)
|Ultra-Weitwinkel
|Ultra-Weitwinkel
|Ultra-Weitwinkel
|Ultra-Weitwinkel
|Megapixel (2. Sensor)
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|Blende (2. Sensor)
|f/2,4
|f/2,4
|f/2,4
|f/2,4
|Kamera-Typ (3. Sensor)
|-
|-
|Zoom
|Zoom
|Megapixel (3. Sensor)
|-
|-
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|Blende (3. Sensor)
|-
|-
|f/2,0
|f/2,2
|Frontkamera:
Sensor
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|BS-Version bei Verkaufsstart
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Dual-SIM
|ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
|ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
|ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
|ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
|Dual-SIM-Typ
|per eSIM
|per eSIM
|per eSIM
|per eSIM
|Auch erhältlich als:
|
Apple iPhone 12 mini 128GB
Apple iPhone 12 mini 256GB
|
Apple iPhone 12 (128GB)
Apple iPhone 12 (256GB)
|
Apple iPhone 12 Pro (256 GB)
Apple iPhone 12 Pro (512 GB)
|
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (256 GB)
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (512 GB)
|
Stand: 15.10.2020