Vier Geräte

iPhone 12: Alle vier Versionen im Ver­gleich

Apple hat gleich vier Versionen des iPhone 12 vorge­stellt. Wir haben uns die Unter­schiede und Gemein­sam­keiten der Geräte einmal ange­sehen.
Von /
Am Diens­tag­abend hat Apple die vier Versionen des iPhone 12 vorge­stellt. Zwei davon, iPhone 12 und iPhone 12 Pro, sind ab Ende kommender Woche erhält­lich. Das kleinste und das größte der neuen Smart­phones, iPhone 12 mini und iPhone 12 Pro Max, lassen noch bis Mitte November auf sich warten. Doch wodurch unter­scheiden sich die vier neuen Apple-Handys über­haupt?

Da wäre zum einen die Display-Größe. Mit dem iPhone 12 mini bietet Apple ein beson­ders kleines und demnach hand­liches Smart­phone an. Mit nur 133 Gramm ist das Gerät zudem recht leicht. Tech­nisch ist der Hand­held mit dem Stan­dard­modell des iPhone 12, das mit einem 6,1 Zoll großen Touch­screen daher­kommt, auf Augen­höhe.

Das iPhone 12 Pro ist genauso groß wie das iPhone 12. Mit 187 Gramm ist das Pro-Modell aber etwas schwerer als die Stan­dard-Vari­ante, die nur 162 Gramm auf die Waage bekommt. Mit dem iPhone 12 Pro Max hat Apple schließ­lich noch ein Phablet vorge­stellt, das sich durch sein 6,7 Zoll großes Display auszeichnet. Das ist der größte Bild­schirm, den Apple je bei einem iPhone verbaut hat. iPhone 12 im Vergleich iPhone 12 im Vergleich
Fotos: Apple, Montage: teltarif.de

Stan­dard oder Pro-Modell?

Während die kleinste Version von iPhone 12 mini und iPhone 12 mit 64 GB Spei­cher­platz ausge­stattet ist, kommen die beiden höher­wer­tigen Smart­phones mit mindes­tens 128 GB Spei­cher­kapa­zität. Alle vier Hand­helds basieren auf dem A14-Bionic-Prozessor von Apple. Zum Arbeits­spei­cher sagt der Hersteller offi­ziell nichts. Die Pro-Modelle sollen mit 6 GB RAM ausge­stattet sein, die "einfa­chen" Vari­anten mit 4 GB.

Unter­schiede gibt es auch bei den verbauten Kameras. Müssen iPhone 12 mini und iPhone 12 mit zwei Linsen auskommen, so sind es bei iPhone 12 Pro und iPhone 12 Pro Max derer drei. Dank Tele­objektiv sind die Zoom-Möglich­keiten bei den beiden höher­wer­tigen Geräten besser: Beim iPhone 12 Pro ist vier­facher Zoom möglich, beim iPhone 12 Pro Max sogar fünf­facher Zoom.

Beim iPhone 12 Pro Max kommt außerdem ein größerer Sensor als bei den drei anderen neuen Apple-Handys zum Einsatz. Dadurch sollen bessere Ergeb­nisse bei schlechten Licht­ver­hält­nissen möglich sein. Auch die opti­sche Bild­sta­bili­sie­rung wurde speziell für das größte der vier neuen Smart­phones von Apple verbes­sert.

Alle iPhone-12-Vari­anten im Vergleich

Apple iPhone 12 mini Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 mini Apple iPhone 12 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Bildschirmdiagonale 5,40 Zoll 6,10 Zoll 6,10 Zoll 6,70 Zoll
Display-Auflösung 1 080 x 2 340 Pixel 1 170 x 2 532 Pixel 1 170 x 2 532 Pixel 1 284 x 2 778 Pixel
Länge 131,5 mm 146,7 mm 146,7 mm 160,8 mm
Breite 64,2 mm 71,5 mm 71,5 mm 78,1 mm
Dicke 7,4 mm 7,4 mm 7,4 mm 7,4 mm
Gewicht 133,0 g 162,0 g 187,0 g 226,0 g
Prozessor-Typ A14 Bionic A14 Bionic A14 Bionic A14 Bionic
Prozessorkerne (gesamt) 6 6 6 6
Arbeitsspeicher (RAM) 4,0 GB (wahrscheinlich) 4,0 GB (wahrscheinlich) 6,0 GB (wahrscheinlich) 6,0 GB
Gesamte Speichergröße 64,00 GB 64,00 GB 128,00 GB 128,00 GB
Mobilfunk GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G
Mobilfunk max. Downstream (LTE) 2 000,00 MBit/s 2 000,00 MBit/s 2 000,00 MBit/s 2 000,00 MBit/s
Mobilfunk max. Downstream (5G) 4,00 GBit/s 4,00 GBit/s 4,00 GBit/s 4,00 GBit/s
WLAN-Standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Milliamperestunden k. A. k. A. k. A. k. A.
NFC ja ja ja ja
Kamera Dual-Kamera Dual-Kamera Triple-Kamera Triple-Kamera
Kamera-Typ (1. Sensor) Hauptkamera Hauptkamera Hauptkamera Hauptkamera
Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel
Blende (1. Sensor) f/1,6 f/1,6 f/1,6 f/1,6
Kamera-Typ (2. Sensor) Ultra-Weitwinkel Ultra-Weitwinkel Ultra-Weitwinkel Ultra-Weitwinkel
Megapixel (2. Sensor) 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel
Blende (2. Sensor) f/2,4 f/2,4 f/2,4 f/2,4
Kamera-Typ (3. Sensor) - - Zoom Zoom
Megapixel (3. Sensor) - - 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel
Blende (3. Sensor) - - f/2,0 f/2,2
Frontkamera:
Sensor		 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel
BS-Version bei Verkaufsstart 14 14 14 14
Dual-SIM ja, Dual-SIM-Standby ja, Dual-SIM-Standby ja, Dual-SIM-Standby ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
Dual-SIM-Typ per eSIM per eSIM per eSIM per eSIM
Auch erhältlich als: Apple iPhone 12 mini 128GB
Apple iPhone 12 mini 256GB
 Apple iPhone 12 (128GB)
Apple iPhone 12 (256GB)
 Apple iPhone 12 Pro (256 GB)
Apple iPhone 12 Pro (512 GB)
 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (256 GB)
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (512 GB)
Stand: 15.10.2020
Dual-SIM und 5G in allen Modellen

Wie seit dem iPhone XS (Max) üblich sind die neuen Smart­phones von Apple Dual-SIM-fähig. Die Hand­helds verfügen über eine eSIM, die parallel zu einer physi­schen SIM-Karte verwendet werden kann. Keine Unter­schiede gibt es bei der 5G-Unter­stüt­zung. Der neue Mobil­funk­stan­dard kann mit allen vier Geräte-Vari­anten verwendet werden. Unter­schiede gibt es hier nicht. Ledig­lich die in den USA verkauften Versionen der neuen iPhones beherr­schen zusätz­lich die mmWave-Bereiche, die hier­zulande auf abseh­bare Zeit nicht verwendet werden.

In einer weiteren Meldung haben wir zusam­men­gefasst, zu welchen Preisen die neuen iPhones in Deutsch­land erhält­lich sind.

