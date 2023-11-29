Kabel-Internet-Anbieter und ihre Tarife im Überblick

Die wichtigsten Kabel-Internet-Zugänge mit Surf-Flatrate
|Tarif
|Down- /
Upstream
|Grund-
gebühr
|Bereit-
stellungs-
kosten
|Festnetz-Flat
|Mindest-
vertrags-
laufzeit
|
DOKOM21
Regional im Raum Dortmund
|Multimedia 20/4
|20 / 4 MBit/s
|24,99
|199,00
|Ja
|24 Monate
|Multimedia 60/12
|60 / 12 MBit/s
|29,99
|Multimedia 110/20
|110 / 20 MBit/s
|34,99
|Multimedia 200/20
|200 / 20 MBit/s
|39,99
|Multimedia 300/50
|300 / 50 MBit/s
|44,98
|
eazy
Bundesweit sowie regional in Nordrhein-Westfalen, Hessen und Baden-Württemberg
|eazy 20
|20 / 2,5 MBit/s
|18,99
|49,99
|optional (+5,00)
|24 Monate
|eazy 40
|40 / 5 MBit/s
|22,99
|
Kevag Telekom
Vorrangig in Rheinland-Pfalz und Teilen Nordrhein-Westfalens
|Start 32
|32 / 2 MBit/s
|29,90
|79,95
|Ja
|24 Monate
|Sprint 50
|50 / 5 MBit/s
|34,90
|Highspeed 100
|100 / 6 MBit/s
|39,90
|Highspeed 150
|150 / 10 MBit/s
|44,90
|Topspeed 250
|250 / 15 MBit/s
|49,90
|Topspeed 400
|400 / 20 MBit/s
|54,90
|Gigaspeed 1000
|1000 / 40 MBit/s
|79,90
|
Lidl Connect
Bundesweit
|GigaZuhause 50 Kabel
|50 / 25 MBit/s
|34,99
|0,00
|Ja
|24 Monate
|GigaZuhause 100 Kabel
|100 / 50 MBit/s
|39,99
|GigaZuhause 250 Kabel
|250 / 50 MBit/s
|44,99
|GigaZuhause 500 Kabel
|500 / 50 MBit/s
|49,99
|GigaZuhause 1000 Kabel
|1000 / 50 MBit/s
|59,99
|
MDCC
Regional im Raum Magdeburg
|Net 100
|100 / 20 MBit/s
|39,90
|24,90
|-
|12 Monate
|Net 250
|250 / 50 MBit/s
|49,90
|Net 500
|500 / 80 MBit/s
|59,90
|Hit 50
|50 / 10 MBit/s
|29,90
|Ja
|Hit 100
|100 / 20 MBit/s
|39,90
|Hit 250
|250 / 50 MBit/s
|49,90
|Hit 500
|500 / 80 MBit/s
|59,90
|
NetCologne / NetAachen
Regional verfügbar im Raum: Köln, Aachen
|NetSpeed 50
|50 / 10 MBit/s
|34,95
|70,00
|optional (+3,00)
|24 Monate / 1 Monat
|NetSpeed 100
|100 / 40 MBit/s
|39,95
|NetSpeed 250
|250 / 50 MBit/s
|44,95
|NetSpeed 500
|500 / 50 MBit/s
|54,95
|NetSpeed 1000
|1000 / 100 MBit/s
|64,95
|
o2
Bundesweit
|Home S Kabel
|50 / 25 MBit/s
|34,99
|49,99
|Ja
|24 Monate / 1 Monat
|Home M Kabel
|100 / 50 MBit/s
|39,99
|Home L Kabel
|250 / 50 MBit/s
|44,99
|Home XL Kabel
|500 / 100 MBit/s
|54,99
|Home XXL Kabel
|1000 / 200 MBit/s
|59,99
|
PUR
Bundesweit
|Pure Surf 50
|50 / 5 MBit/s
|29,99
|50,00
|Ja
|24 Monate /
3 Monate
|Pure Speed 250
|250 / 15 MBit/s
|34,99
|Pure Speed 400
|400 / 20 MBit/s
|39,99
|Pure Speed 500
|500 / 30 MBit/s
|39,99
|Pure Speed 1000
|1000 / 50 MBit/s
|44,99
|Kombi 50
|50 / 5 MBit/s
|39,99
|Kombi 250
|250 / 15 MBit/s
|44,99
|Kombi 400
|400 / 20 MBit/s
|49,99
|Kombi 500
|500 / 30 MBit/s
|49,99
|Kombi 1000
|1000 / 50 MBit/s
|54,49
|
RFT
Regional in Brandenburg
|Internet 28er
|28 / 2 MBit/s
|18,90
|60,00
|Ja
|24 Monate /
12 Monate /
1 Monat
|Internet 50er
|50 / 3 MBit/s
|24,90
|Internet 120er
|120 / 4 MBit/s
|29,90
|Internet 250er
|250 / 6 MBit/s
|39,90
|Internet 450er
|450 / 10 MBit/s
|59,90
|Internet 1000er
|1000 / 50 MBit/s
|89,90
|
Stadtwerke Schwedt
Regional im Raum Schwedt
|via 50
|50 / 10 MBit/s
|37,00
|50,00
|Ja
|24 Monate
|via 100
|100 / 50 MBit/s
|39,00
|via 250
|250 / 50 MBit/s
|44,00
|via 500
|500 / 50 MBit/s
|54,00
|via surf 250
|250 / 50 MBit/s
|39,00
|via surf 500
|500 / 50 MBit/s
|44,00
|
Telekom
Bundesweit
|Zuhause Kabel M
|50 / 10 MBit/s
|39,95
|69,95
|Ja
|24 Monate
|Zuhause Kabel L
|100 / 50 MBit/s
|44,95
|Zuhause Kabel XL
|250 / 50 MBit/s
|54,95
|Zuhause Kabel XXL
|500 / 100 MBit/s
|59,95
|Zuhause Kabel Giga
|1000 / 200 MBit/s
|79,95
|
Vodafone
Bundesweit
|GigaZuhause 50 Kabel
|50 / 25 MBit/s
|34,99
|69,99
|Ja
|24 Monate
|GigaZuhause 100 Kabel
|100 / 50 MBit/s
|39,99
|GigaZuhause 250 Kabel
|250 / 50 MBit/s
|44,99
|GigaZuhause 500 Kabel
|500 / 50 MBit/s
|49,99
|GigaZuhause 1000 Kabel
|1000 / 50 MBit/s
|59,99
|GigaZuhause 50 Kabel inkl. GigaTV Cable
|50 / 25 MBit/s
|49,98
|GigaZuhause 100 Kabel inkl. GigaTV Cable
|100 / 50 MBit/s
|54,98
|GigaZuhause 250 Kabel inkl. GigaTV Cable
|250 / 50 MBit/s
|59,98
|GigaZuhause 500 Kabel inkl. GigaTV Cable
|500 / 50 MBit/s
|64,98
|GigaZuhause 1000 Kabel inkl. GigaTV Cable
|1000 / 50 MBit/s
|74,98
|Stand: November 2023, Preise in Euro, ohne Aktionsangebote und Rabatte.