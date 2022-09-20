Auswahl

Kabel-Internet-Anbieter und ihre Tarife im Überblick

Internet über das TV-Kabel ist eine wich­tige DSL-Alter­native: Wir geben eine Über­sicht zu ausge­wählten Internet- und Telefon-Tarifen für den Kabel-Anschluss - sogar bei Discoun­tern.
Fotos: Cisco, svetabezu-fotolia.com, Montage: teltarif.de Für das Internet über TV-Kabel gibt es keine flächen­deckende bundes­weite Versor­gung, sondern eher einen Flicken­teppich regio­naler Ange­bote. Mancher­orts sind nur bestimmte Wohn­gebiete oder Stadt­teile erschlossen, aller­dings bauen die Anbieter ihre Netze auch konti­nuier­lich aus, auch im Hinblick auf höhere Geschwin­dig­keiten per DOCSIS-Technik.

In Deutsch­land sind dabei mehrere große Anbieter tätig, die zum Teil versu­chen, über­regional Fuß zu fassen: Mit der Über­nahme von Kabel Deutsch­land und Unity­media hat Voda­fone seinen Anteil am TV-Kabel­netz deut­lich ausge­weitet. Im Osten Deutsch­lands sowie in einigen west­deut­schen Ballungs­gebieten versorgt vor allem PUR (eine Marke von Tele Columbus) Kunden mit einem Breit­band­anschluss aus der TV-Dose. Auch die Telekom setzt inzwi­schen in einigen Regionen und mit Part­nerschaften aus der Wohnungs­wirt­schaft auf den Ausbau des TV-Kabel­netzes.

Discounter und Reseller im Kabel machen Netz­betrei­bern Konkur­renz

Über viele Jahre gab es im TV-Kabel­netz keine Wahl zwischen verschie­denen Unter­nehmen, so wie Kunden das von DSL- und VDSL-Anschlüssen schon jahre­lang gewohnt sind. Auf der Suche nach einem Kabel-Anschluss musste man also zunächst in Erfah­rung bringen, welcher Netz­betreiber das Haus versorgt. Das ist auch jetzt noch notwendig - doch inzwi­schen öffnen die Kabel­netz­betreiber ihre Netze auch für güns­tigere Mitbe­werber. Zum Teil wurde das sogar vom Staat als Gegen­leis­tung für die Geneh­migung einer Kabel­netz­betreiber-Über­nahme vorge­schrieben.

Schon seit einiger Zeit gibt es beispiels­weise mit eazy einen echten Kabel-Discounter, der zunächst nur im Netz von Unity­media aktiv war. Die Vermark­tung erfolgt mitt­ler­weile bundes­weit im kompletten Kabel-Netz von Voda­fone. Es ist sogar möglich, dass Voda­fone-Kabel­kunden zu eazy wech­seln.

Inzwi­schen vermarktet auch Telefónica unter seiner Marke o2 bundes­weite Kabel-Anschlüsse im Netz von Voda­fone. Für Kabel-Anschlüsse plant o2 auch eine Koope­ration mit Tele Columbus. Für o2 und seine Kunden hat das den Vorteil, dass die Kunden einen Rabatt erhalten können, wenn sie gleich­zeitig einen Kabel-Anschluss und einen Handy-Vertrag bei o2 buchen. Auch Lidl Connect ist inzwi­schen in den Verkauf von Voda­fone-Kabel­anschlüssen einge­stiegen.

Den rich­tigen Kabel-Router finden

Seit dem Wegfall des Router­zwangs können Kabel-Internet-Kunden einen eigenen Router verwenden. Doch die Auswahl an Kabel-Routern auf dem Markt ist recht beschränkt. Wir listen daher in einem sepa­raten Ratgeber verfüg­bare Kabel-Router auf und nennen wich­tige Punkte, die beim Kauf beachtet werden müssen.

In der folgenden Tabelle können Sie dann das für Sie passende TV-Kabel-Angebot finden. Sie stellt eine Auswahl der wich­tigsten Tarife für Privat­kunden dar und erhebt keinen Anspruch auf Voll­stän­digkeit.

Bei den großen Anbie­tern ist ein TV-Kabel-Anschluss keine Voraus­setzung mehr für den Kabel-Internet-Anschluss. Je nach Provider können Kunden daher auf das TV-Signal verzichten, die Grund­kosten für den TV-Kabel-Anschluss sparen und beispiels­weise Live-TV über das Internet schauen. Ist dies nicht der Fall, können für den Nutzer unter Umständen weitere monat­liche Entgelte anfallen. Teil­weise sind diese Kosten aber schon in den Miet­neben­kosten enthalten und müssen nicht noch­mals extra bezahlt werden.

Die wich­tigsten Kabel-Internet-Zugänge mit Surf-Flat­rate

  Tarif Down- /
Upstream		 Grund-
gebühr		 Bereit-
stel­lungs-
kosten		 Fest­netz-Flat Mindest-
vertrags-
lauf­zeit
Telekom
Bundes­weit		 Zuhause Kabel XS 16 / 2,4 MBit/s 29,95 69,95 Ja 24 Monate
Zuhause Kabel M 50 / 10 MBit/s 39,95
Zuhause Kabel L 100 / 50 MBit/s 44,95
Zuhause Kabel XL 250 / 50 MBit/s 54,95
Zuhause Kabel XXL 500 / 50 MBit/s 59,95
Zuhause Kabel Giga 1000 / 200 MBit/s 79,95
Voda­fone
Bundes­weit		 Red Internet & Phone 50 Cable 50 / 5 MBit/s 29,99 69,99 Ja 24 Monate
Red Internet & Phone 100 Cable 100 / 10 MBit/s 34,99
Red Internet & Phone 250 Cable 250 / 50 MBit/s 39,99
Red Internet & Phone 500 Cable 500 / 50 MBit/s 44,99
Red Internet & Phone 1000 Cable 1000 / 50 MBit/s 39,99
Red Internet & Phone 50 Cable + TV 50 / 5 MBit/s 39,98
Red Internet & Phone 100 Cable + TV 100 / 10 MBit/s 44,98
Red Internet & Phone 250 Cable + TV 250 / 50 MBit/s 49,98
Red Internet & Phone 500 Cable + TV 500 / 50 MBit/s 54,98
Red Internet & Phone 1000 Cable + TV 1000 / 50 MBit/s 49,98
o2
Bundes­weit		 my Home M 50 / 4 MBit/s 19,99 69,99 Ja 24 Monate / 1 Monat
my Home L 100 / 6 MBit/s 24,99
my Home XL 250 / 25 MBit/s 34,99
my Home XXL 1000 / 50 MBit/s 69,99
DOKOM21
Regional im Raum Dort­mund 		Multi­media 20/1 20 / 1 MBit/s 24,99 199,00 Ja 24 Monate
Multi­media 50/10 50 / 10 MBit/s 29,99
Multi­media 100/10 100 / 10 MBit/s 36,99
Multi­media 200/20 200 / 20 MBit/s 46,99
eazy
Bundes­weit sowie regional in Nord­rhein-West­falen, Hessen und Baden-Würt­temberg 		eazy 20 20 / 2,5 MBit/s 13,99 49,99 optional (+5,00) 24 Monate
eazy 40 40 / 5 MBit/s 17,99
Kevag Telekom
Vorrangig in Rhein­land-Pfalz und Teilen Nord­rhein-West­falens		 Start 32 32 / 2 MBit/s 29,90 79,95 Ja 24 Monate
Sprint 50 50 / 5 MBit/s 34,90
High­speed 100 100 / 6 MBit/s 39,90
High­speed 150 150 / 10 MBit/s 44,90
Topspeed 250 250 / 15 MBit/s 49,90
Topspeed 400 400 / 20 MBit/s 54,90
Gigas­peed 1000 1000 / 40 MBit/s 79,90
Lidl Connect
Bundes­weit		 Red Internet & Phone 50 Cable 50 / 5 MBit/s 29,99 69,99 Ja 24 Monate
Red Internet & Phone 100 Cable 100 / 10 MBit/s 34,99
Red Internet & Phone 250 Cable 250 / 50 MBit/s 39,99
Red Internet & Phone 500 Cable 500 / 50 MBit/s 44,99
Red Internet & Phone 1000 Cable 1000 / 50 MBit/s 49,99
MDCC
Regional im Raum Magde­burg		 Hit 30 30 / 6 MBit/s 24,90 24,90 Ja 12 Monate
Hit 60 60 / 12 MBit/s 29,90
Hit 120 120 / 24 MBit/s 34,90
Hit 240 240 / 48 MBit/s 44,90
NetCologne / NetAachen
Regional verfügbar im Raum: Köln, Aachen		 NetSpeed 50 50 / 10 MBit/s 29,95 69,95 optional (+3,00) 24 Monate / 1 Monat
NetSpeed 100 100 / 40 MBit/s 36,95
NetSpeed 250 250 / 50 MBit/s 39,95
NetSpeed 500 500 / 50 MBit/s 49,95
NetSpeed 1000 1000 / 100 MBit/s 69,95
PUR
Bundes­weit		 Pure Surf 20 20 / 3 MBit/s 25,00 50,00 optional (+5,00) 24 Monate /
3 Monate
Pure Speed 200 200 / 8 MBit/s 33,00
Pure Speed 400 400 / 12 MBit/s 44,00
Pure Speed 1000 1000 / 50 MBit/s 55,00
Kombi 20 20 / 3 MBit/s 45,00 Ja
Kombi 200 200 / 8 MBit/s 50,00
Kombi  400 400 / 12 MBit/s 60,00
Kombi 1000 1000 / 50 MBit/s 70,00
RFT
Regional in Bran­den­burg		 Internet 28er 28 / 2 MBit/s 18,90 60,00 Ja 24 Monate /
12 Monate /
1 Monat
Internet 50er 50 / 3 MBit/s 24,90
Internet 120er 120 / 4 MBit/s 29,90
Internet 250er 250 / 6 MBit/s 39,90
Internet 450er 450 / 10 MBit/s 59,90
Internet 750er 750 / 30 MBit/s 89,90
Stadt­werke Schwedt
Regional im Raum Schwedt		 via 50 50 / 10 MBit/s 37,00 50,00 Ja 24 Monate
via 100 100 / 40 MBit/s 39,00
via 250 250 / 50 MBit/s 44,00
via 500 500 / 50 MBit/s 54,00
willy.tel
Regional im Raum Hamburg		 willy.web basic 10 / 1 MBit/s 19,90 0,00 - 1 Monat
willy.web 100 100 / 20 MBit/s 24,90
willy.duoflat 100 100 / 20 MBit/s 29,90 Ja
willy.duoflat 250 250 / 20 MBit/s 29,90
willy.duoflat 500 500 / 100 MBit/s 39,90
willy.duoflat 1000 1000 / 250 MBit/s 49,90
Stand: September 2022, Preise in Euro, ohne Akti­onsan­gebote und Rabatte.
In der obigen Tarif­ta­belle wurden keine aktu­ellen Akti­onsan­gebote und Rabatte berück­sich­tigt. Um den für Sie güns­tigsten Tarif für Internet und Telefon per TV-Kabel heraus­zufinden, können Sie aber auch unseren Tarif­ver­gleich nutzen - durch Eingabe der Orts­vorwahl lässt sich die Suche weiter spezi­fizieren.

Hat der Kabel-Provider High­speed verspro­chen, doch der Anschluss liefert bei weitem nicht die verspro­chene Geschwin­digkeit - kann der Kunde dann sofort kündigen? Wir erläu­tern in einem sepa­raten Ratgeber das offi­zielle Proze­dere für diesen Fall.

