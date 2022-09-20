Ausgewählte Kabel-Internet-Anbieter und ihre Tarife im Überblick

Fotos: Cisco, svetabezu-fotolia.com, Montage: teltarif.de Für das Internet über TV-Kabel gibt es keine flächen­deckende bundes­weite Versor­gung, sondern eher einen Flicken­teppich regio­naler Ange­bote. Mancher­orts sind nur bestimmte Wohn­gebiete oder Stadt­teile erschlossen, aller­dings bauen die Anbieter ihre Netze auch konti­nuier­lich aus, auch im Hinblick auf höhere Geschwin­dig­keiten per DOCSIS-Technik.

In Deutsch­land sind dabei mehrere große Anbieter tätig, die zum Teil versu­chen, über­regional Fuß zu fassen: Mit der Über­nahme von Kabel Deutsch­land und Unity­media hat Voda­fone seinen Anteil am TV-Kabel­netz deut­lich ausge­weitet. Im Osten Deutsch­lands sowie in einigen west­deut­schen Ballungs­gebieten versorgt vor allem PUR (eine Marke von Tele Columbus) Kunden mit einem Breit­band­anschluss aus der TV-Dose. Auch die Telekom setzt inzwi­schen in einigen Regionen und mit Part­nerschaften aus der Wohnungs­wirt­schaft auf den Ausbau des TV-Kabel­netzes.

Zudem gibt es noch zahl­reiche kleine Unter­nehmen verteilt über die Repu­blik - wobei hier­zulande gilt: Für jede Wohn­anschrift ist nur ein Netz­betreiber zuständig. Trotzdem gibt es neuer­dings in einigen Regionen eine Wahl­frei­heit beim Provider. Ausgewählte Kabel-Internet-Anbieter und ihre Tarife im Überblick

Fotos: Cisco, svetabezu-fotolia.com, Montage: teltarif.de

Discounter und Reseller im Kabel machen Netz­betrei­bern Konkur­renz

Über viele Jahre gab es im TV-Kabel­netz keine Wahl zwischen verschie­denen Unter­nehmen, so wie Kunden das von DSL- und VDSL-Anschlüssen schon jahre­lang gewohnt sind. Auf der Suche nach einem Kabel-Anschluss musste man also zunächst in Erfah­rung bringen, welcher Netz­betreiber das Haus versorgt. Das ist auch jetzt noch notwendig - doch inzwi­schen öffnen die Kabel­netz­betreiber ihre Netze auch für güns­tigere Mitbe­werber. Zum Teil wurde das sogar vom Staat als Gegen­leis­tung für die Geneh­migung einer Kabel­netz­betreiber-Über­nahme vorge­schrieben.

Schon seit einiger Zeit gibt es beispiels­weise mit eazy einen echten Kabel-Discounter, der zunächst nur im Netz von Unity­media aktiv war. Die Vermark­tung erfolgt mitt­ler­weile bundes­weit im kompletten Kabel-Netz von Voda­fone. Es ist sogar möglich, dass Voda­fone-Kabel­kunden zu eazy wech­seln.

Inzwi­schen vermarktet auch Telefónica unter seiner Marke o2 bundes­weite Kabel-Anschlüsse im Netz von Voda­fone. Für Kabel-Anschlüsse plant o2 auch eine Koope­ration mit Tele Columbus. Für o2 und seine Kunden hat das den Vorteil, dass die Kunden einen Rabatt erhalten können, wenn sie gleich­zeitig einen Kabel-Anschluss und einen Handy-Vertrag bei o2 buchen. Auch Lidl Connect ist inzwi­schen in den Verkauf von Voda­fone-Kabel­anschlüssen einge­stiegen.

Den rich­tigen Kabel-Router finden

Seit dem Wegfall des Router­zwangs können Kabel-Internet-Kunden einen eigenen Router verwenden. Doch die Auswahl an Kabel-Routern auf dem Markt ist recht beschränkt. Wir listen daher in einem sepa­raten Ratgeber verfüg­bare Kabel-Router auf und nennen wich­tige Punkte, die beim Kauf beachtet werden müssen.

In der folgenden Tabelle können Sie dann das für Sie passende TV-Kabel-Angebot finden. Sie stellt eine Auswahl der wich­tigsten Tarife für Privat­kunden dar und erhebt keinen Anspruch auf Voll­stän­digkeit.

Bei den großen Anbie­tern ist ein TV-Kabel-Anschluss keine Voraus­setzung mehr für den Kabel-Internet-Anschluss. Je nach Provider können Kunden daher auf das TV-Signal verzichten, die Grund­kosten für den TV-Kabel-Anschluss sparen und beispiels­weise Live-TV über das Internet schauen. Ist dies nicht der Fall, können für den Nutzer unter Umständen weitere monat­liche Entgelte anfallen. Teil­weise sind diese Kosten aber schon in den Miet­neben­kosten enthalten und müssen nicht noch­mals extra bezahlt werden.