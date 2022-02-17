Kabel-Internet-Anbieter und ihre Tarife im Überblick

Die wichtigsten Kabel-Internet-Zugänge mit Surf-Flatrate
|Tarif
|Down- /
Upstream
|Grund-
gebühr
|Bereit-
stellungs-
kosten
|Festnetz-Flat
|Mindest-
vertrags-
laufzeit
|
Telekom
Bundesweit
|Zuhause Kabel S
|16 / 2,4 MBit/s
|29,95
|69,95
|Ja
|24 Monate
|Zuhause Kabel M
|50 / 10 MBit/s
|39,95
|Zuhause Kabel L
|100 / 50 MBit/s
|44,95
|Zuhause Kabel XL
|250 / 50 MBit/s
|54,95
|Zuhause Kabel XXL
|500 / 50 MBit/s
|59,95
|
Vodafone
Bundesweit
|Red Internet & Phone 50 Cable
|50 / 5 MBit/s
|29,99
|69,99
|Ja
|24 Monate
|Red Internet & Phone 100 Cable
|100 / 10 MBit/s
|34,99
|Red Internet & Phone 250 Cable
|250 / 25 MBit/s
|39,99
|Red Internet & Phone 500 Cable
|500 / 25 MBit/s
|44,99
|Red Internet & Phone 1000 Cable
|1000 / 50 MBit/s
|49,99
|Red Internet & Phone 50 Cable + TV
|50 / 5 MBit/s
|39,98
|Red Internet & Phone 100 Cable + TV
|100 / 10 MBit/s
|44,98
|Red Internet & Phone 250 Cable + TV
|250 / 25 MBit/s
|49,98
|Red Internet & Phone 500 Cable + TV
|500 / 25 MBit/s
|54,98
|Red Internet & Phone 1000 Cable + TV
|1000 / 50 MBit/s
|59,98
|
o2
Bundesweit
|my Home M
|50 / 4 MBit/s
|29,99
|69,99
|Ja
|24 Monate / 1 Monat
|my Home L
|100 / 6 MBit/s
|34,99
|my Home XL
|250 / 25 MBit/s
|44,99
|
eazy
Bundesweit sowie regional in Nordrhein-Westfalen, Hessen und Baden-Württemberg
|eazy 20
|20 / 2,5 MBit/s
|13,99
|60,00
|optional (+5,00)
|24 Monate
|eazy 40
|40 / 5 MBit/s
|17,99
|
Kevag Telekom
Vorrangig in Rheinland-Pfalz und Teilen Nordrhein-Westfalens
|Start 32
|32 / 2 MBit/s
|29,90
|79,95
|Ja
|24 Monate
|Sprint 50
|50 / 5 MBit/s
|34,90
|Highspeed 100
|100 / 6 MBit/s
|39,90
|Highspeed 150
|150 / 10 MBit/s
|44,90
|Topspeed 250
|250 / 15 MBit/s
|49,90
|Topspeed 400
|400 / 20 MBit/s
|54,90
|
MDCC
Regional im Raum Magdeburg
|Hit 30
|30 / 6 MBit/s
|24,90
|35,00
|Ja
|12 Monate
|Hit 60
|60 / 12 MBit/s
|29,90
|Hit 120
|120 / 24 MBit/s
|34,90
|Hit 240
|240 / 48 MBit/s
|44,90
|
NetCologne / NetAachen
Regional verfügbar im Raum: Köln, Aachen
|NetSpeed 50
|50 / 10 MBit/s
|29,95
|69,95
|optional (+3,00)
|24 Monate / 1 Monat
|NetSpeed 100
|100 / 40 MBit/s
|36,95
|NetSpeed 250
|250 / 50 MBit/s
|36,95
|NetSpeed 500
|500 / 50 MBit/s
|49,95
|NetSpeed 1000
|1000 / 100 MBit/s
|69,95
|
PUR
Bundesweit
|Pure Surf 20
|20 / 3 MBit/s
|25,00
|50,00
|optional (+5,00)
|24 Monate /
3 Monate
|Pure Speed 200
|200 / 8 MBit/s
|33,00
|Pure Speed 400
|400 / 12 MBit/s
|44,00
|Pure Speed 1000
|1000 / 50 MBit/s
|55,00
|Kombi 20
|20 / 3 MBit/s
|45,00
|Ja
|Kombi 200
|200 / 8 MBit/s
|50,00
|Kombi 400
|400 / 12 MBit/s
|60,00
|Kombi 1000
|1000 / 50 MBit/s
|70,00
|
RFT
Regional in Brandenburg
|Internet 28er
|28 / 2 MBit/s
|18,90
|20
|Ja
|24 Monate /
12 Monate /
1 Monat
|Internet 50er
|50 / 3 MBit/s
|24,90
|Internet 120er
|120 / 4 MBit/s
|29,90
|Internet 250er
|250 / 6 MBit/s
|39,90
|Internet 450er
|450 / 10 MBit/s
|59,90
|Internet 750er
|750 / 30 MBit/s
|89,90
|
willy.tel
Regional im Raum Hamburg
|willy.web basic
|10 / 1 MBit/s
|19,90
|0,00
|-
|1 Monat
|willy.web 100
|100 / 20 MBit/s
|24,90
|willy.duoflat 100
|100 / 20 MBit/s
|29,90
|Ja
|willy.duoflat 250
|250 / 50 MBit/s
|29,90
|willy.duoflat 500
|500 / 100 MBit/s
|39,90
|willy.duoflat 1000
|1000 / 250 MBit/s
|49,90
|Stand: Februar 2022, Preise in Euro, ohne Aktionsangebote und Rabatte.