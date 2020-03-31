Vergleich: Huawei P30 (Pro) vs. Huawei P40 (Pro) & P40 Pro+

Kameras

Bereits das Huawei P30 Pro wurde als Kame­rawunder bezeichnet. In unserem Test konnte die Kamera mit hoch­wertigen Ergeb­nissen und viel­seitigen Einstel­lungs­möglich­keiten punkten. Ein 50-facher Digi­talzoom war beson­ders. Nun ist das P40 Pro+ in der Lage, 100-fach digital an Objekte heran zu zoomen, so wie auch das Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. So "stark" sind P40 und P40 Pro beispiels­weise nicht und bieten maximal einen 30-fachen bezie­hungs­weise 50-fachen Digi­talzoom.

Gegen die Ausstat­tung der neuen P40-Serie lässt sich zunächst mal nichts Nega­tives sagen. Dennoch bleibt nach wie vor das Soft­ware-Problem, da keine für uns euro­päischen Nutzer rele­vanten Google-Dienst vorin­stal­liert sind. Und bei Preisen von 799 Euro für das P40 und 999 Euro für das P40 Pro müssen sicher­lich viele schlu­cken und werden es sich zwei oder mehr­mals über­legen, ob sie soviel Geld für ein Smart­phone ausgeben, dass ihnen nicht das eigent­lich Notwen­digste bieten kann. Huawei lockt zwar mit Vorbe­steller-Boni, wie Huawei FreeBuds 3 im Wert von 179 Euro und die die Huawei Watch GTE2 im Wert von 169 Euro ohne Aufpreis, die zwar nicht zu verachten sind, doch ob das den Karren für Jeder­mann aus dem Dreck zieht, wagen wir zu bezwei­feln. Das P40 Pro+ erscheint übri­gens später und soll rund 1400 Euro kosten, natür­lich mit glei­chem Problem.

So tech­nisch attraktiv die neue P40-Serie auch sein mag, gerade Modelle wie das P30 Pro, bei dem es sich um sehr gutes Smart­phone mit Google-Erlaubnis handelt, sind derzeit reiz­voller. Dafür spre­chen nicht nur die eben­falls sehr gute Ausstat­tung und die leis­tungs­starke Kamera, sondern auch der gefal­lene Preis. Mitt­lerweile gibt es das Premium-Gerät aus 2019 mit 8 GB/128 GB bereits für rund 560 Euro. Das Huawei P30 mit 6 GB/128 GB ist schon für rund 415 Euro erhält­lich. Weitere Details zum Huawei P30 Pro lesen Sie in einem ausführ­lichen Test­bericht.

Es lässt sich unter­stellen, dass hier die Wahl für nicht wenige Smart­phone-Neukäufer leicht fallen dürfte. Nichts­desto­trotz sind Huaweis Bemü­hungen - wohl auch, weil ihnen derzeit nicht viel anderes übrig bleibt - um ein eigenes Ökosystem löblich. Auch wenn die Umset­zung erst anläuft und weder für Nutzer noch für den Konzern selbst bis dato zufrie­denstel­lend sind, einiges funk­tioniert bereits. Wir waren über­rascht, welche hier­zulande bekannten (und auch wich­tigen) Apps wir im Rahmen eines Hands-ons zum Honor 9X Pro bereits aus der Huawei App Gallery instal­lieren konnten. Huawei macht nun keinen Hehl daraus, dass etwas wich­tiges fehlt. Nur wen das nicht stört und der zusätz­liche Mühen nicht scheut, fehlende Dienste manuell zu instal­lieren, bekommt in Hinblick auf die P40-Serie inter­essante Smart­phones mit moderner Ausstat­tung geboten.

Huawei hat vergan­gene Woche nicht nur neue Smart­phones und mit der Watch GT 2e eine neue Smart­watch vorge­stellt, sondern auch neue digi­tale Dienste wie Huawei Music und Huawei Video veröf­fent­licht.

