Zum Vergleich, bitte

Vergleich: Huawei P30 (Pro) vs. Huawei P40 (Pro) & P40 Pro+

Huawei hat vergan­gene Woche die drei Kamera-Monster P40, P40 Pro und P40 Pro+ vorge­stellt. Wir haben die 5G-Smart­phones mit den Vorgän­gern vergli­chen und uns gefragt, ob sich diese noch lohnen?
Von
AAA
Teilen (1)

Huawei stellte vergan­gene Woche die neue P40-Serie vor. Die Geräte sind ein Hingu­cker, nur haben sie - wie man weiß - ein nicht zu unter­schät­zendes Soft­ware-Problem: keine Google-Dienste. Dem lässt sich zu einem gewissen Grad zwar Einhalt gebieten, schön reden kann man es aber (noch) nicht. Wir haben uns die Frage gestellt, ob sich die Vorgänger-Serie aus P30 und P30 Pro daher noch lohnt? Denn: Die Geräte sind nicht von den Auswir­kungen des Handels­streits zwischen den USA und China bezie­hungs­weise Huawei betroffen. Während sie mit dem Play Store ausge­stattet sind und wich­tige Google-Dienste bereit­stellen, dürfen zwar auch die Mitglieder der P40-Serie mit Android 10 betrieben werden, nur müssen sie auf den essen­ziellen App Store von Google verzichten.

Wir wissen, dass es auch noch die abge­speckten Versionen P30 Lite und P40 Lite der Premium-Reihe gibt, diese Geräte haben wir aber bewusst beim Vergleich nicht berück­sich­tigt.

Huawei P30- und P40-Serie im Vergleich

Vorne: P40, P40 Pro und P40 Pro+, hinten: P30 Pro und P30
Vorne: P40, P40 Pro und P40 Pro+, hinten: P30 Pro und P30
Darin liegt also schon mal der wesent­liche Unter­schied: P30 und P30 Pro haben wich­tige Google-Dienste, die P40-Serie nicht. Allein aus diesem Grund macht es die P30-Serie für die meisten euro­päischen Nutzer attrak­tiver. Huawei versucht zwar mit dem Aufbau eines eigenen Ökosys­tems und einem App Store, der App Gallery heißt, entgegen zu steuern und Lösungen anzu­bieten, die Smart­phones auch hier­zulande weit­gehend nach den Bedürf­nissen der Nutzer bedienbar zu machen, doch nicht wenige schre­cken davor zurück. Was auch verständ­lich ist, schließ­lich gibt es genü­gend Android-Alter­nativen und Apples iPhones sind auch noch eine Option.

Voreilig verteu­feln sollte man aktu­elle Smart­phones von Huawei und damit auch von der Toch­terfirma Honor nicht. Der Konzern bietet sogar selbst "Schu­lungen" an, wie man wich­tige Apps wie WhatsApp und Face­book, die sich derzeit noch nicht als offi­zielle Down­loads in der App Gallery befinden, mittels veri­fizierter APK-Dateien aufs Handy holt.

Was Ausstat­tung und Design angeht, spre­chen insbe­sondere das P40 Pro und P40 Pro+ für sich. Auffällig ist das Display-Design, was sich "Quad-Curve Over­flow Display" nennt. Es sieht ein biss­chen so aus, als würde eine Welle aka Ecken des Rahmens in Rich­tung Panel schwappen. Durch ein prägnantes Curved-Design sind hier nahezu keinerlei Display­ränder zu sehen - ein Design, das sich durchaus als Bench­mark für Full-View-Displays bezeichnen lässt. Das volle Edge-Design gibt es weder beim P40 noch beim P30 - das "Beson­dere" ist den Pro-Ausgaben, so auch P30 Pro, vorbe­halten. Die neuen Pro-Modelle haben mit 6,58 Zoll die größte Bild­schirm­diago­nale von allen Vergleichs­geräten. Außerdem bieten sie die Option, auf eine höhere Bild­wieder­holfre­quenz von 90 Hz zu wech­seln. Damit versucht Huawei nicht mit der neuesten 120-Hz-Mode von Oppo (Find X2 Pro) und Samsung (u.a. Galaxy S20 Ultra) und dem kommenden OnePlus 8 Pro Schritt zu halten.

Im Unter­schied zur P30-Serie unter­stützen alle neuen Modelle der P40-Serie den Mobil­funk­stan­dard 5G sowie bieten die Möglich­keit zusätz­lich zur physi­schen Nano-SIM-Karte ein virtu­elles SIM-Profil, eSIM, zu akti­vieren. Bei der Akku­kapa­zität hat Huawei nur im Vergleich zwischen P30 und P40 aufge­stockt, die rest­lichen Kapa­zitäten sind mit 4200 mAh gleich geblieben. Wie auch beim Huawei P30 Pro unter­stützen die neuen Pro-Modelle schnelles Laden mit 40 Watt.

Huawei P30 und P30 Pro im Vergleich mit der neuen Serie Huawei P40, P40 Pro und P40 Pro+

Huawei P30 Huawei P30 Pro Huawei P40 Huawei P40 Pro Huawei P40 Pro+
Testurteil
kein Testbericht vorhanden
04/2019
1,5
kein Testbericht vorhanden
kein Testbericht vorhanden
kein Testbericht vorhanden
Bildschirmdiagonale 6,10 Zoll 6,47 Zoll 6,10 Zoll 6,58 Zoll 6,58 Zoll
Display-Auflösung 1 080 x 2 340 Pixel 1 080 x 2 340 Pixel 1 080 x 2 340 Pixel 1 200 x 2 640 Pixel 1 200 x 2 640 Pixel
Länge 149,1 mm 158,0 mm 148,9 mm 158,2 mm 158,2 mm
Breite 71,4 mm 73,4 mm 71,1 mm 72,6 mm 72,6 mm
Dicke 7,6 mm 8,4 mm 8,5 mm 9,0 mm 9,0 mm
Gewicht 165,0 g 192,0 g 175,0 g 209,0 g 209,0 g
Prozessor-Typ Kirin 980 (Cortex A76) Kirin 980 (Cortex A76) Kirin 990 5G (Cortex-A76) Kirin 990 5G (Cortex-A76) Kirin 990 5G (Cortex-A76)
Prozessorkerne (gesamt) 8 8 8 8 8
Prozessor-Takt 2,60 GHz 2,60 GHz 2,86 GHz 2,86 GHz 2,86 GHz
Arbeitsspeicher (RAM) 6,0 GB 8,0 GB 8,0 GB 8,0 GB 8,0 GB
Gesamte Speichergröße 128,00 GB 128,00 GB 128,00 GB 256,00 GB 256,00 GB
Speicherkarten-Slot Dual-SIM-Hybrid-Slot, Nano-Memory-Card Dual-SIM-Hybrid-Slot Dual-SIM-Hybrid-Slot, Nano-Memory-Card Dual-SIM-Hybrid-Slot, Nano-Memory-Card Dual-SIM-Hybrid-Slot, Nano-Memory-Card
Mobilfunk GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G
Mobilfunk max. Downstream (LTE) 1 200,00 MBit/s 1 200,00 MBit/s k. A. k. A. k. A.
WLAN-Standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Milliamperestunden 3 650 mAh 4 200 mAh 3 800 mAh 4 200 mAh 4 200 mAh
Akku-Wechsel möglich nein nein nein nein nein
NFC ja ja ja ja ja
Megapixel 40,0 Megapixel 40,0 Megapixel 50,0 Megapixel 50,0 Megapixel 50,0 Megapixel
Megapixel (2. Sensor) 16,0 Megapixel 20,0 Megapixel 16,0 Megapixel 12,0 Megapixel 40,0 Megapixel
Megapixel (3. Sensor) 8,0 Megapixel 8,0 Megapixel 8,0 Megapixel 40,0 Megapixel 8,0 Megapixel
Frontkamera:
Sensor		 32,0 Megapixel 32,0 Megapixel 32,0 Megapixel 32,0 Megapixel 32,0 Megapixel
BS-Version bei Verkaufsstart 9.0 (Pie) 9.0 (Pie) 10 10 10
Fingerabdruck-Sensor Display-integriert Display-integriert Display-integriert Display-integriert Display-integriert
Dual-SIM ja, Dual-SIM-Standby ja, Dual-SIM-Standby ja, Dual-SIM-Active ja, Dual-SIM-Active ja, Dual-SIM-Active
Auch erhältlich als: Huawei P30 Pro (256GB)
Stand: 31.03.2020
Alles vergleichen

Kameras

Bereits das Huawei P30 Pro wurde als Kame­rawunder bezeichnet. In unserem Test konnte die Kamera mit hoch­wertigen Ergeb­nissen und viel­seitigen Einstel­lungs­möglich­keiten punkten. Ein 50-facher Digi­talzoom war beson­ders. Nun ist das P40 Pro+ in der Lage, 100-fach digital an Objekte heran zu zoomen, so wie auch das Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. So "stark" sind P40 und P40 Pro beispiels­weise nicht und bieten maximal einen 30-fachen bezie­hungs­weise 50-fachen Digi­talzoom.

Preis­vergleich: Alt vs. Neu

Gegen die Ausstat­tung der neuen P40-Serie lässt sich zunächst mal nichts Nega­tives sagen. Dennoch bleibt nach wie vor das Soft­ware-Problem, da keine für uns euro­päischen Nutzer rele­vanten Google-Dienst vorin­stal­liert sind. Und bei Preisen von 799 Euro für das P40 und 999 Euro für das P40 Pro müssen sicher­lich viele schlu­cken und werden es sich zwei oder mehr­mals über­legen, ob sie soviel Geld für ein Smart­phone ausgeben, dass ihnen nicht das eigent­lich Notwen­digste bieten kann. Huawei lockt zwar mit Vorbe­steller-Boni, wie Huawei FreeBuds 3 im Wert von 179 Euro und die die Huawei Watch GTE2 im Wert von 169 Euro ohne Aufpreis, die zwar nicht zu verachten sind, doch ob das den Karren für Jeder­mann aus dem Dreck zieht, wagen wir zu bezwei­feln. Das P40 Pro+ erscheint übri­gens später und soll rund 1400 Euro kosten, natür­lich mit glei­chem Problem.

So tech­nisch attraktiv die neue P40-Serie auch sein mag, gerade Modelle wie das P30 Pro, bei dem es sich um sehr gutes Smart­phone mit Google-Erlaubnis handelt, sind derzeit reiz­voller. Dafür spre­chen nicht nur die eben­falls sehr gute Ausstat­tung und die leis­tungs­starke Kamera, sondern auch der gefal­lene Preis. Mitt­lerweile gibt es das Premium-Gerät aus 2019 mit 8 GB/128 GB bereits für rund 560 Euro. Das Huawei P30 mit 6 GB/128 GB ist schon für rund 415 Euro erhält­lich. Weitere Details zum Huawei P30 Pro lesen Sie in einem ausführ­lichen Test­bericht.

Es lässt sich unter­stellen, dass hier die Wahl für nicht wenige Smart­phone-Neukäufer leicht fallen dürfte. Nichts­desto­trotz sind Huaweis Bemü­hungen - wohl auch, weil ihnen derzeit nicht viel anderes übrig bleibt - um ein eigenes Ökosystem löblich. Auch wenn die Umset­zung erst anläuft und weder für Nutzer noch für den Konzern selbst bis dato zufrie­denstel­lend sind, einiges funk­tioniert bereits. Wir waren über­rascht, welche hier­zulande bekannten (und auch wich­tigen) Apps wir im Rahmen eines Hands-ons zum Honor 9X Pro bereits aus der Huawei App Gallery instal­lieren konnten. Huawei macht nun keinen Hehl daraus, dass etwas wich­tiges fehlt. Nur wen das nicht stört und der zusätz­liche Mühen nicht scheut, fehlende Dienste manuell zu instal­lieren, bekommt in Hinblick auf die P40-Serie inter­essante Smart­phones mit moderner Ausstat­tung geboten.

Huawei hat vergan­gene Woche nicht nur neue Smart­phones und mit der Watch GT 2e eine neue Smart­watch vorge­stellt, sondern auch neue digi­tale Dienste wie Huawei Music und Huawei Video veröf­fent­licht.

Teilen (1)

Mehr zum Thema Vergleich

Bild /