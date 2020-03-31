Vergleich: Huawei P30 (Pro) vs. Huawei P40 (Pro) & P40 Pro+

Huawei P30 und P30 Pro im Vergleich mit der neuen Serie Huawei P40, P40 Pro und P40 Pro+
|Huawei P30
|Huawei P30 Pro
|Huawei P40
|Huawei P40 Pro
|Huawei P40 Pro+
|Testurteil
|
kein Testbericht vorhanden
|
04/2019
1,5
|
kein Testbericht vorhanden
|
kein Testbericht vorhanden
|
kein Testbericht vorhanden
|Bildschirmdiagonale
|6,10 Zoll
|6,47 Zoll
|6,10 Zoll
|6,58 Zoll
|6,58 Zoll
|Display-Auflösung
|1 080 x 2 340 Pixel
|1 080 x 2 340 Pixel
|1 080 x 2 340 Pixel
|1 200 x 2 640 Pixel
|1 200 x 2 640 Pixel
|Länge
|149,1 mm
|158,0 mm
|148,9 mm
|158,2 mm
|158,2 mm
|Breite
|71,4 mm
|73,4 mm
|71,1 mm
|72,6 mm
|72,6 mm
|Dicke
|7,6 mm
|8,4 mm
|8,5 mm
|9,0 mm
|9,0 mm
|Gewicht
|165,0 g
|192,0 g
|175,0 g
|209,0 g
|209,0 g
|Prozessor-Typ
|Kirin 980 (Cortex A76)
|Kirin 980 (Cortex A76)
|Kirin 990 5G (Cortex-A76)
|Kirin 990 5G (Cortex-A76)
|Kirin 990 5G (Cortex-A76)
|Prozessorkerne (gesamt)
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Prozessor-Takt
|2,60 GHz
|2,60 GHz
|2,86 GHz
|2,86 GHz
|2,86 GHz
|Arbeitsspeicher (RAM)
|6,0 GB
|8,0 GB
|8,0 GB
|8,0 GB
|8,0 GB
|Gesamte Speichergröße
|128,00 GB
|128,00 GB
|128,00 GB
|256,00 GB
|256,00 GB
|Speicherkarten-Slot
|Dual-SIM-Hybrid-Slot, Nano-Memory-Card
|Dual-SIM-Hybrid-Slot
|Dual-SIM-Hybrid-Slot, Nano-Memory-Card
|Dual-SIM-Hybrid-Slot, Nano-Memory-Card
|Dual-SIM-Hybrid-Slot, Nano-Memory-Card
|Mobilfunk
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G
|GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, LTE, 5G
|Mobilfunk max. Downstream (LTE)
|1 200,00 MBit/s
|1 200,00 MBit/s
|k. A.
|k. A.
|k. A.
|WLAN-Standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Milliamperestunden
|3 650 mAh
|4 200 mAh
|3 800 mAh
|4 200 mAh
|4 200 mAh
|Akku-Wechsel möglich
|nein
|nein
|nein
|nein
|nein
|NFC
|ja
|ja
|ja
|ja
|ja
|Megapixel
|40,0 Megapixel
|40,0 Megapixel
|50,0 Megapixel
|50,0 Megapixel
|50,0 Megapixel
|Megapixel (2. Sensor)
|16,0 Megapixel
|20,0 Megapixel
|16,0 Megapixel
|12,0 Megapixel
|40,0 Megapixel
|Megapixel (3. Sensor)
|8,0 Megapixel
|8,0 Megapixel
|8,0 Megapixel
|40,0 Megapixel
|8,0 Megapixel
|Frontkamera:
Sensor
|32,0 Megapixel
|32,0 Megapixel
|32,0 Megapixel
|32,0 Megapixel
|32,0 Megapixel
|BS-Version bei Verkaufsstart
|9.0 (Pie)
|9.0 (Pie)
|10
|10
|10
|Fingerabdruck-Sensor
|Display-integriert
|Display-integriert
|Display-integriert
|Display-integriert
|Display-integriert
|Dual-SIM
|ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
|ja, Dual-SIM-Standby
|ja, Dual-SIM-Active
|ja, Dual-SIM-Active
|ja, Dual-SIM-Active
|Auch erhältlich als:
|
Huawei P30 Pro (256GB)
|
Stand: 31.03.2020